De'Aaron Fox hits from way downtown
Despite the Dodgers’ 14-3 victory, it was Jeon's ceremonial first pitch that garnered attention, particularly from the Dodgers dugout. To kickstart the game, Jeon, who was donning a Dodgers shirt, leggings and knee-high baseball socks, threw the first pitch at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 17.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox released infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielder Kevin Pillar on Friday. Both were in camp on minor league deals. The moves increase the likelihood of Gavin Sheets making the team's opening-day roster. The 35-year-old Moustakas hit .247 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games with Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels last year. He batted .195 (8 for 41) with the White Sox during spring training. The 35-year-old Pillar played for Atlanta last year, hitt
In a moderate surprise, Jackson Holliday, MLB's No. 1 prospect, will not make the Orioles Opening Day roster.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
‘It’s a very unique construction so far. It is kind of a crazy thing to think about.’
LAKELAND, Fla. — Jake Rogers, Andy Ibanez and Akil Baddoo all belted homers to power a Detroit Tigers split squad past a Toronto Blue Jays split squad 10-7 in spring-training action Saturday. Rogers, Ibanez and Baddoo helped stake Detroit to an 8-4 advantage in the top of the fourth inning. Toronto countered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull to within 8-7 before Detroit added two more in the six to make it 10-7. Justin Turner homered for Toronto. George Springer and Vladimir Gu
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
The Kansas City Royals made some tough decisions regarding their active 26-man roster.
Keith Birmingham/Pasadena Star-News via GettyMajor League Baseball has opened a “formal” investigation into the gambling scandal swirling around Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his just-fired interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.The move follows revelations that a federal probe of a California bookmaker named Mathew Bowyer had uncovered millions in payments under the Japanese pitcher’s name.After the Los Angeles Times asked Ohtani’s representatives about the money, they said he had been “the vi
After three years of setbacks and surgeries, Sixto Sanchez is back in the big leagues.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trevor Bauer says while he wants to return to the major leagues, he's concentrating on his brief stint with Mexico's Diablos Rojos. Bauer was introduced by the Diablos Rojos on Friday and is to pitch Sunday in the opener of a pair of exhibition games against a New York Yankees split squad. The 33-year-old right-hander was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Mandred in 2022 for violating the league’s domestic violence, sexual as
BALTIMORE (AP) — Peter Angelos, owner of a Baltimore Orioles team that endured long losing stretches and shrewd proprietor of a law firm that won high-profile cases against industry titans, died Saturday. He was 94. Angelos had been ill for several years. His family announced his death in a statement thanking the caregivers “who brought comfort to him in his final years.” Angelos’ death comes as his son, John, is in the process of selling the Orioles to a group headed by Carlyle Group Inc. co-fo
Major League Baseball and the Internal Revenue Service are investigating amid allegations surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani and his longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Jackson Holliday’s major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles will have to wait. The Orioles announced Friday they had reassigned Holliday to their minor league camp, meaning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft won’t start the season in the majors. Holliday, 20, is the son of former seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday and is regarded as one of baseball’s top overall prospects. Holliday made a strong case to make the major league roster this spring,
J.D. Martinez and the New York Mets finalized a $12 million, one-year contract on Saturday. The 36-year-old designated hitter gets a $2.5 million signing bonus, $2 million this year and $7.5 million in deferred money, payable in $1.5 million installments each Jan. 15 from 2034-38. “Fortunately enough, I found a place here with New York and one of those last-second-type things and it worked out,” Martinez told reporters in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
The Texas Rangers will go for history in trying to win back-to-back World Series championships. History isn’t on their side.
The Royals roster is closer to being set after KC optioned three players to Triple-A, including Nick Pratto.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — For the New York Yankees, their first trip south of the border in more than 50 years probably means nothing beyond two exhibition games, but for many Mexican fans and the host team, Diablos Rojos, the visit of the most popular team in the country is a dream come true. The Yankees played in Mexico in 1968 when they split the two-game exhibition series in the extinct Parque Delta. Management from the Diablos Rojos said they hoped to get a chance to do it again after that, but it
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres stars and executives remembered late owner Peter Seidler with laughter and some emotional moments on Saturday while vowing to fulfill his dream of bringing a World Series championship to his adopted hometown. A celebration of life was held for Seidler at Petco Park five days before the Padres play their home opener. Seidler died of an undisclosed cause on Nov. 14. He was 63. Seidler was a third-generation member of the O'Malley family that used to own the Dodger
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Eduardo Rodríguez will have to wait to make his Arizona Diamondbacks debut. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday that Rodríguez has a lat strain, which means the left-hander will open the season on the injured list. “He’s going to be shut down from throwing until he’s asymptomatic," Lovullo said. “I know you guys want to know lengths of time, all the common questions that I want to know, but we don’t know that. It’s going to depend on how he progresse