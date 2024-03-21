De'Aaron Fox hits the shot with time ticking down

Sky News

Police investigating the death of the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka have described it as an "apparent suicide" and that they have found no evidence of "foul play". Konstantin Koltsov, a Belarusian former professional hockey player, was found dead at a hotel in Miami, Florida, at the age of 42 on Monday. Sabalenka - currently ranked world number two by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) - is in the city and is scheduled to play her first match in the Miami Open on Friday.