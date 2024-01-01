De'Aaron Fox dials from long distance
HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Detroit loses controversial 20-19 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini could see the New Year's Eve fireworks from the bus on the way to Scandinavium arena. Canada's best — and youngest — player exploded hours later in key moments to save his country from an embarrassing result with the calendar flipping to 2024. The 17-year-old scored twice and drew a crucial penalty that led to the game-winning goal from Jordan Dumas in the third period as Canada beat Germany 6-3 to wrap up the preliminary round at the world junior hockey ch
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he explained to officials before playing the Dallas Cowboys what would happen on a 2-point conversion play the Lions had planned. Chaos ensued anyway, and left the Lions feeling as if a victory was taken away from the NFC North winners in their pursuit of the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Officials ruled offensive lineman Taylor Decker wasn't an eligible receiver when he caught a 2-point conversion pass that would have given Detroit a one-p
OTTAWA — After 100 days at the helm of the Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer believes he has set the pieces in place for a solid foundation. On Sunday afternoon the Senators announced Steve Staios would take the general manager role on a permanent basis and take over the role of president of hockey operations, appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president, hockey operations and promoted Ryan Bowness to associate general manager. “This move is consistent with the vision of havin
He was the first Cup driver to win three championships in a row.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s team pummeled a Florida State team a shell of its former self due to bowl attrition. "They need to fix this," he said.
Dallas Cowboys defeat a good Detroit Lions team, but what their head coach did is a borderline fireable offense.
Conor McGregor claims his return to the UFC will be a middleweight bout against Michael Chandler at International Fight Week.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appeared to throw his drink at Jaguars fans on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were playing out the final minutes of a particularly distasteful defeat Sunday when things went from bad to worse. The first-string defense had already been humbled and beaten by the Baltimore Ravens when star linebacker Bradley Chubb dropped to the ground, flat on his back and unable to move because of a knee injury. A while later, the team's sack leader was lifted onto a cart and driven into the tunnel. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel lamented his decision to k
Vinesh Phogat and other top wrestlers have accused a powerful politician of sexual exploitation.
The Bears have an important decision to make at quarterback this offseason, and Justin Fields has made it more difficult.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Switzerland defeated Norway 6-2 on Saturday to secure a quarterfinal berth at the world junior hockey championship. Simon Meier opened the scoring for Switzerland but Norway took the lead late in the first period after Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored less than a minute apart. Switzerland scored four times in the second period to pull away. Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, Rodwin Dionicio and Thierry Schild found the back of the net. Dionicio tacked on an insurance goal ea
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
Michigan players heard the critics, but they kept winning. "It's kind of like a big middle finger to everyone, honestly," Drake Nugent says.
Here is how 69 NFL pundits see the Chiefs-Bengals game playing out on New Year’s Eve.