De'Aaron Fox with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 01/30/2023
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 01/30/2023
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for t
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st
EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni
NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi
Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis
EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left
After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi
TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie