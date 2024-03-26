De'Aaron Fox with a 2 Pt vs. Philadelphia 76ers
"I really hope that she's doing OK. If she's seeing this, I'm truly sorry."
President Biden poked fun at former President Trump for boasting about winning two golf trophies at his own golf club’s awards Sunday. “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” Biden wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Biden attached a screenshot of Trump’s post earlier in the night on Truth Social. “It is my great…
A lawsuit, organized by the Independent Council on Women's Sports, has the potential to have a sweeping impact on the NCAA and college sports.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan had every reason to be confident entering the final at the world women's curling championship. On Sunday night, she again showed no fear and it paid off with her first world title since 2017. Homan made a game-turning split for three points in the ninth end and forced Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland to concede in the 10th for a 7-5 victory. "I believed in my team and my team believed in me," H
TORONTO — Dennis Schroder's return to Toronto was supposed to be his chance to get a measure of revenge against his former teammates but his comeback was overshadowed by off-court issues affecting the Raptors. Schroder had 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets past Toronto 96-88 on Monday as the Raptors found themselves mired in a gambling investigation. It was Schroder's first game back in Toronto after being traded to the Nets ahead of the NBA trade deadline on F
Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin received a five-game suspension from the P. League+ (PLG) after he underwent a blood treatment prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Lin received a treatment known as intravenous laser irradiation of blood (ILIB), intended to boost red blood cells’ cellular energy and oxygen intake, after his team the New Taipei Kings advised him to seek the treatment to aid in his recovery from a foot injury. The suspension first took effect on Saturday’s game with the Kaohsiung 17LIVESteelers and will last until the April 6 game with the Taipei Fubon Braves.
Louisiana State University women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey ripped the Washington Post on Saturday over what she describes as a ‘hit piece’ in which she has threatened legal action if published.
Coach Deion Sanders said his top players at Colorado might pull an Eli Manning and refuse to play for certain NFL teams
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle. NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent. A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players. NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries. The NFL Players Association has adamantly opposed the rule. ___ AP NFL: https:
Only 16 teams remain in the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Sweet 16 teams rank in terms of their odds to win March Madness.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors season took another turn for the worse as backup centre Jontay Porter became the subject of a gambling investigation. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed late Monday that Porter is the subject of an NBA investigation into irregularities on prop betting involving him. Rajakovic said the allegations "caught him off guard" when he learned of the investigation before Toronto's 96-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. "I did not talk to the players so I do not know thei
"It still makes me think of (my son), and that's worth a smile or two."
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh believes his team is an advantageous position with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Mahomes cradled her youngest child in an adorable shot posted to Instagram on Sunday
"After a couple of years of painful deliberation, I have come to realize that I do not want to play professional golf."
Zach Hyman was never — not once — the best player on his team. Or the fastest. Or the one with the most skill. That didn't matter. Hyman was focused on things he could control. His work ethic, his relentless drive, an engine that never seems to quit. "I haven't had the easiest journey," said the Edmonton Oilers winger. "Nobody thought I would continue to progress." Hyman has not only progressed — he's now in elite NHL company. The Toronto native selected with the 123rd pick at the 2010 draft sco
Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesThe NFL announced Monday that team owners had voted to outlaw a version of the “hip drop” tackle technique that caused a pair of high-profile injuries last season, saying the method—while incredibly effective in bringing a runner down—is 25 times more likely to cause injury than other tackles. The method, in which defenders wrap a runner with both hands and then unweights them by swiveling and dropping their hips, will now be a 15-yard unnecessary rou
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The case of the missing Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads has been resolved. The Pittsburgh Penguins said Monday they have secured the shipment of bobbleheads honoring the NHL's second-leading career scorer and will begin to distribute them during their home game against Tampa Bay on April 6. The team had originally planned to hand the trinkets out as part of a promotion on March 14. The shipment carrying the bobbleheads was reported stolen and the giveaway was postponed. The Penguins s