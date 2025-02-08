De'Aaron Fox with the 2 Pt

Fox was nearly the hero in his second game with the Spurs.
Fox tallied 24 points and set up Victor Wembanyama for a game-winning free throw in the final seconds of regulation.
Zach LaVine is headed to Sacramento in the deal.
Both Sacramento and San Antonio could be under pressure to get a deal done. What would it take?
Lillard, the two-time defending champ, will be looking to join Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players to three-peat the competition.
The ace was the second of Grillo's career on the Tour, and the 12th on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale since hosting the Phoenix Open beginning in 1987.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
Twilley was on the very first Miami Dolphins roster and the 1972 team which went undefeated at 17-0.
Although Ireland has hosted a number of college football games, the trip to Dublin will be a first for the pros.
Tom Brady took Greg Olsen’s spot on Fox’s top announcing team, which is a demotion Olsen has admitted he’s not happy about.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
The 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers his breakdown of the major deals.
The former Dodgers and Angels interpreter pleaded guilty to charges of bank fraud and tax fraud.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our fantasy baseball positional previews with the hot corner, the third basemen.
Rumors are swirling, players are changing teams, and what is already the most consequential trade deadline in NBA history is still 48 hours away.