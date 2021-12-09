De'Aaron Fox with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 12/08/2021
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 12/08/2021
Justin Champagnie tipped the ball in the basket then barrelled up the floor, his Toronto teammates in hot pursuit to celebrate what they thought was the winning basket to end a thrilling game.
ASM has reportedly been instructed to deny Coyotes employees access to the arena if outstanding invoices and delinquent bills aren't paid off by December 20.
J.T. Miller scored the shootout winner Wednesday, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins.
Houston, which lost 15 straight games earlier in the season, has now won seven in a row.
Decathlete Damian Warner was named the winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's Athlete of the Year.
Trevor Zegras both knows how to produce a viral moment and market it. Here's what's up and what's down in the NHL this week.
The Raptors and Justin Champagnie thought they'd won it at the buzzer versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday before his last-second bucket was called back. The 20-year-old, who is on a two-way deal, breaks down his emotions in that moment and throughout the thrilling, back-and-forth contest with OKC. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada won't send diplomatic representation to Beijing, adding that the decision stems from human rights concerns.
Tiger Woods will return to the golf course to play with his son Charlie.
Choosing the best players based on underlying metrics spits out an incredibly talented roster.
Barnes and Siakam fit the Raptors' long-term vision. Here's a look at how they work together on three different levels of the game.
The carnage in the third period of Winnipeg's win over Toronto once again laid bare the dangers of inconsistent officiating calls. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar discusses the domino effect when players feel they no choice but to take matters into their own hands.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
General manager Steve Yzerman focuses on the right details, and that's why Jeff Blashill is still the team's head coach.
Auston Matthews, freshly clean shaven, is back to his goalscoring best, and back in the Rocket Richard conversation.
Serena Williams confirmed she will skip another Grand Slam as she works back from a hamstring injury.
The Champions League group stage wraps up this week, and Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still making their bid for the knockout stage. On the weekend, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield. Tune in for a jam-packed week of footy.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 22 points and moved within nine 3-pointers of tying Ray Allen's career record, and the Golden State Warriors held off the injury-depleted Portland Trail Blazers 104-94 Wednesday night. The reigning NBA scoring champion shot 6 of 17 from beyond the arc, missing his initial four 3-point tries before connecting at the 5:55 mark of the first quarter. Curry went 4 of 12 in the first half as Golden State held a 47-45 edge at the break. Norman Powell scored 26
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Right back Julián Araujo made his Mexican national team debut in Wednesday night's 2-2 exhibition draw against Chile, almost exactly one year after playing his only match for the United States. The 20-year-old LA Galaxy defender from from Lompoc, California, started for the Americans in a 6-1 win over El Salvador on Dec. 9, 2020, at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and played for the U.S. Under-24 team in Olympic qualifying last March. Araujo was on the preliminary U.S. roster for
Actress Uzo Aduba is on The Rush, chatting with Jared about how her experience as a college athlete at Boston University informed her performance in the film “National Champions,” taking her Boston sports fandom to the next level and resurrecting her skills on the ice as a former competitive figure skater. Plus, Uzo reveals how her role in “National Champions” altered her opinion of the debate about college athletes getting paid. Check out the film in theaters starting December 10, 2021.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil had just ended its prohibition on women's soccer when 36-year-old striker Gabriela Zanotti was born. She grew up playing mostly with boys and fully aware that she found very little chance of becoming a professional footballer in a country where top-flight clubs only cared about men. But Zanotti's great finishing skills allowed her to make a living out of sport since 2011. The pay wasn't anything lavish; it was mostly in the neighborhood of $3,000 a month, if that much. Sh