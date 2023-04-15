Dbacks vs. Marlins Highlights
Garrett Cooper has three hits and Trevor Rogers strikes out seven to give the Marlins their third straight victory, 5-1
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog just couldn't get his surgically repaired right knee ready for another playoff run. That's why, on the eve of the postseason, the Colorado Avalanche captain made the announcement Thursday he would be watching his teammates defend their Stanley Cup title from the sideline. “We’ve given it our best shot," said Landeskog, who missed the entire regular season following surgery in October. “It hasn’t worked out.” Landeskog's injury stems back to the 2020 bubble season
Savannah native Brian Harman jumped out to an impressive start on the first day of tournament play at RBC Heritage, but Viktor Hovland has scraped past to claim first place.
It's safe to say Connor McDavid's 2022-23 season is the best we've seen recently, but how does it stand up to the best on record?
Panthers-Bruins is a truly Presidential showdown.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
TORONTO — Nick Nurse says he's not planning on going anywhere. Nurse addressed speculation that this would be his last season as head coach of the Toronto Raptors. He spoke the day after Toronto was bounced from the NBA's post-season with a 109-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls in a play-in game. Media reports had suggested a rift between Nurse and Raptors president Masai Ujiri developed over the season. Nurse says that he and Ujiri both want to win and "we've always been on the same page." The 55-y
On Thursday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champ shared that his older brother's car got stolen while he visited a strip club
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after he lost track of how many outs there were and ran into a double play. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed Báez in the third, one inning after Báez’s gaffe on the bases. “If you watch the last couple of series, we’ve made a number of mental mistakes, and the one thing we can control is our preparedness and our readiness,” Hinch said after the Tigers' 3-1 victory. “It’s a message to our whole team that we’ve got to clean that up.”
Jimmy Walker was feeling like his old self after his second straight 6-under 65 on Friday — and so was Masters champion Jon Rahm halfway through the RBC Heritage. Walker had his third straight round in the 60s overall to post a two-day total of 12-under 130 at Harbour Town, three shots better than Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Rahm, who won at Augusta National last week — his second career major championship and his fourth PGA Tour win this season — recovered from his opening 1-over 72 on Thursday with a 64 to move to 6-under.
Toews played one last game with Chicago on Thursday, closing out a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. The captain was showered with cheers all night long as the Blackhawks lost 5-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers in their season finale. “It's almost hard to accept that love and that praise,” Toews said.
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Samuel Richard to an amateur tryout Thursday. Richard, who played with the U Sports champion University of New Brunswick Reds this season, will serve as backup to starting goaltender Joseph Woll on Thursday against the New York Rangers. Usual starter Ilya Samsonov has been ruled out for the regular-season finale, while netminder Matt Murray is out with a concussion. It's the fourth consecutive game the Maple Leafs will dress a goalie on an ama
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — If the teary-eyed hugs with his two sons and wife at the Zamboni entrance weren’t hints enough, Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made it official following a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday night. He’s retiring after a 20-year career. “This is it,” Anderson said after a 30-save performance in Buffalo’s home finale in which he was mobbed by teammates and celebrated in front of a crowd chanting, “Andy! Andy! Andy!” after Casey Mittelstadt scored 1:18 into the extra fra
RudI Garcia failed to see out the season at Al Nassr and has lost his job as Cristiano Ronaldo and co sit second in the Saudi Pro League.
NFL.com released a list of the best general managers in the NFL
The NHL playoffs will not feature the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time since 2006. What went wrong for Sidney Crosby and Co. this season?
Scott Pianowski has five players to consider adding in fantasy baseball leagues, headlined by a touted prospect with a chance to shine.
Normally a couple weeks of MLB action isn't enough to demonstrate which teams deserve to be feared. The Blue Jays host an exception this weekend.