Auroral beads shimmered in the star-filled sky in Fairbanks, Alaska, on November 8.

Video filmed by Vincent Ledvina shows the aurora decorate the night sky in a uniform pattern.

Auroral pearls refer to the pattern of auroras that look like a string of pearls. The spectacle is thought to be caused by imbalances in the earth’s magnetic field. Credit: Vincent Ledvina via Storyful