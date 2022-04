A Canadian photographer captured mesmerizing footage of the northern lights through a fisheye lens in Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, on March 24.

Photographer Siv Heang Tav said she captured the marble-like aurora over four hours of filming on a frozen lake.

“It was worth it to stay in the cold during -40 degrees weather,” she added. Credit: Siv Heang Tav via Storyful