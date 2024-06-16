Daz Cameron's solo home run (2)
Daz Cameron lifts a solo home run to left field, cutting the A's deficit to 4-1 in the top of the 7th
The arrest is the latest for Buggs, who was charged with animal cruelty in a case of neglected dogs in May.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
In their second matchup of the WNBA season, the Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 91–83. Caitlin Clark scored 23 points, while Angel Reese finished with 11.
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
The Braves have struggled with injuries to key players this season, including a season-ending injury for reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
Brazil begins its Copa América schedule on June 24 against Costa Rica.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young recap game 4 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Dallas Mavericks crush the Celtics to send the series back to Boston.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
Next season will be the end of an era for both TNT and Charles Barkley.
MLB's recent wave of gambling scandals just got worse.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Hernández was previously suspended in 2021 for betting on MLS games.
The Americans are now guaranteed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
In today's edition: Celtics and Panthers eye rare "double sweep," Rory McIlroy has history on his side, Euro 2024 preview, Wade Phillips gets his title shot, Big 12 seeks sponsor, and more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.