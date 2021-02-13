Daytona International Speedway president previews Daytona 500
Chip Wile speaks with Ashley Strohmier ahead of Sunday’s race.
LEICESTER, England — Slumping champion Liverpool fell to a third straight loss in the Premier League after a dramatic late collapse against Leicester, conceding three goals in seven minutes in a 3-1 defeat at King Power Stadium on Saturday. Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah’s league-high 17th goal of the season, Liverpool was pegged back in the 78th when James Maddison’s low free kick crept in and then went behind after another blunder by goalkeeper Alisson Becker. A week after gifting Manchester City crucial goals in a 4-1 loss, the Brazil international collided with debutant centre back Ozan Kabak as they attempted to cut out a long pass and the ball fell kindly for Jamie Vardy to run through and tap into an empty net. Harvey Barnes capped Leicester’s stunning fightback, running through unchallenged — after Liverpool conceded possession pushing for the equalizer — and slotting his finish past Alisson in the 85th. Fourth-place Liverpool dropped six points behind Leicester, which climbed above Manchester United into second place, in the race for Champions League qualification. The champions are in danger of losing their place in the top four, with Chelsea and West Ham only one point further back, and any hopes of retaining the title seemingly are over now. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
TORONTO — The busy Toronto Blue Jays agreed Friday to a minor league contract to keep second baseman Joe Panik, who will report to big league spring training. The 30-year-old hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary. Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays. Panik was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year. Toronto also announced big league spring training invites for a group that included pitchers A.J. Cole and Tim Mayza, and infielders Richard Ureña, Kevin Smith and Tyler White. Toronto has been among the busiest teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates, a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood and a $1.75 million, one-year contract with right-hander David Phelps. The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Gilles, The Associated Press
Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson has had a largely positive experience at every stage of his hockey career, and he believes the game is taking the right steps forward to ensure that for all individuals.
YANGON, Myanmar — Fans in Myanmar of soccer teams from England’s Premier League have banded together to join the popular movement protesting the country’s recent military takeover. “Even though we’re rivals, we now show the world that we are holding hands with each other for our country,” soccer fan Aung Thu Htun said Saturday. Several senior players from Myanmar’s national team similarly cast their lots with the protesters, announcing that they will not represent the country under the military government, which has ruled the country since the Feb. 1 coup. Tens of thousands of people, and possibly more, began a second week of protests around the country on Saturday, despite a ban on gatherings of five or more people and the use of rubber bullets and water cannons to break up several previous demonstrations. “We want true democracy. We are all going forward and won’t do these things that go backward. That’s why we are not going to play for the national team,” said goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet. Several players held a brief exhibition and met with the politically aware local soccer fans Saturday to highlight their position. On Friday, some 700 supporters of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City of the Premier League, as well as fans of the Spanish League club Barcelona, marched together in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city. Marching groups have included professionals such as lawyers and medical workers, representatives of the country’s myriad ethnic groups, Buddhist monks, factory workers and students, as well as cyclists on their bikes, shirtless bodybuilders and self-described plus-size women. The soccer fans carried anti-coup posters as they marched from downtown Yangon to the British Embassy to deliver the message that they want their favourite teams to give attention to Myanmar’s pressing political crisis, said 30-year-old Zarni Maung. “We’ve given all our souls and energy to support the favourite clubs in our lives,” said the die-hard Liverpool supporter. “I wish they would hear us and know what’s happening in my country. ” “Our fans were very excited waiting for the upcoming fixtures. But now we can’t even focus on the matches, and work on the protests,” he said. “Being under the military junta is such a pain.” A fan wearing a Manchester United shirt held a poster declaring “I don’t want dictatorship, I only want trophies.” Another held one saying “We thought VAR is a JOKE but this Military Coup is the REAL JOKE.” VAR stands for video assistant referee, in which officials monitoring a game by video can get a clearer view of controversial plays than might be seen by a referee actually on the field. “International attention is needed. Football’s influence is very wide globally. We fans are now together fighting against the military,” said 24-year-old Hein Thu, a Manchester United supporter. He recalled that the ruling junta blacked out internet access temporarily last week. “I was not even able to watch the game that my team played,” he said. “There was no TV channel or internet to watch and check the scores. I am worried we will lose our rights to watch the soccer matches.” The Associated Press
Kaillie Humphries is headed into the final day of the major international sliding season with a chance at another world championship. Humphries is in second place midway through the inaugural women’s monobob world championship race, trailing Germany’s Stephanie Schneider by 0.04 seconds after Saturday’s first two runs in Altenberg, Germany. The final two runs are Sunday. “We’ve only had so many runs on this track, and we didn’t get our monobob sleds until January,” Humphries said. “We’re still learning, and on one of the most technically challenging tracks in the world.” Toronto's Cynthia Appiah was the top Canadian in sixth place. Melissa Lotholz, a native of Barrhead, Alta., was eighth and Christine De Bruin, a native of Stony Plain, Alta., was 16th. Humphries won her record fourth women’s bobsled championship last weekend, teaming with Lolo Jones for that title. Monobob, as the name suggests, is run with just a driver in the sled and is a relatively new discipline that will be in the Olympics for the first time next year. Humphries competed in two monobob races this season, winning both. Schneider had the second-fastest time in both runs, posting a combined time of 2 minutes, 0.52 seconds. Humphries’ time was 2:00.56 and Germany’s Laura Nolte — the first-run leader — was third in 2:00.70. Humphries, who began racing for the U.S. two years ago after getting her release from her native Canada’s national team, is the only non-German in the top five at the midway mark. Mariama Jamanka is fourth in 2:01.01 and Kim Kalicki fifth in 2:01.08. “To be amongst the Germans is a good place to be,” Humphries said. Elana Meyers Taylor, the other American in the women’s monobob field at worlds, crashed in her first run Saturday and is well out of medal contention. She’s 19th through two runs. The U.S. has won 17 medals in major international sliding races this season — all by women. Nicole Vogt won four golds and a silver in monobob races at Park City, Utah and Lake Placid, New York, fields that had some veteran drivers but without the top pilots from the World Cup circuit this season since they were all in Europe. Humphries, a Calgary native, has four medals, all of them gold, including the world-title win. Jones won two golds, one in a World Cup race with Humphries and the other in the world championships last weekend. Meyers Taylor medaled five times, four silvers and a bronze. Sylvia Hoffman was a two-time medallist on World Cup for the U.S. Lake Kwaza, Riley Compton and Brittany Reinbolt each medaled once for USA Bobsled, and Summer Britcher won a World Cup bronze this season for USA Luge. And now Humphries has a chance to end this most unusual season — where U.S. teams skipped the first half because of concerns about the pandemic and international travel — with one more win. There are team trials races for next season coming up before winter ends in the U.S., but Sunday marks the end of the major international racing slate for the Americans. “After all of my years of experience, I know that it’s not over until it’s over,” Humphries said. “Anything can happen. A lot can be won or lost in one run, and there’s still a lot of racing to do.” Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple-A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season. A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old Tebow batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs two years ago with Syracuse. He's been invited to major league spring training each of the past four years and has hit .151 in 34 games, connecting for his first and only homer last spring before camps were closed. Despite the poor numbers, Tebow was among the 28 nonroster spring invitees announced by New York on Saturday. The majority of minor league players won't report to camps until the big leaguers depart for opening day April 1. Tebow, who also dealt with injuries in 2018 and '19, said last spring that he wasn't ready to give up on his dream of reaching the majors. “That would obviously be something that would be special, and I think another part of the dream,” Tebow said. “Part of it’s just playing every day and enjoying it and competing, which I love. Obviously, that would be awesome. It would be a lie if I said that wouldn’t be super cool. ... But I wouldn’t say it would be a success or failure if that did or did not happen.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Toronto FC has been given permission to open training camp on Wednesday to allow the team time to prepare for the Canadian Championship final against Hamilton's Forge FC. Players on most other MLS teams will report March 1 for a seven-day quarantine period, medical exams and COVID-19 testing prior to the start of team training March 8. That allows for six weeks of training before the league's 26th season kicks off April 17. The league said players can start their seven-day quarantine period prior to March 1 on a voluntary basis. These players can train individually or together once they have completed the quarantine and testing. Technical staff and coaches may not take part in group training sessions prior to March 1. Major League Soccer said Saturday that Toronto can open camp on Wednesday, providing that players go through the seven-day quarantine period, medical exams and COVID-19 testing before engaging in team training. Players and staff returning to Canada will also have to quarantine for 14 days upon entering the country, in compliance with Health Canada guidelines. The Canadian Championship winner earns a berth in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, which kicks off April 6-7 with round-of-16 matches. No date has been set yet for the Canadian qualifier. The other four MLS teams preparing for Champions League play have also been granted permission to start camp early. Their players can report Feb. 24 to begin the required seven-day quarantine, with a team training start date of March 3. Those players may voluntarily begin their quarantine period prior to Feb. 24. The league has not announced yet where the Canadian teams will play their home matches this season. But it is increasingly looking like they will have to go south of the border, as they eventually did last season because of pandemic-related travel restrictions. Toronto set up shop in East Hartford, while Montreal played out of Harrison, N.J., and Vancouver settled in Portland. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund’s poor form continued when it was held by visiting Hoffenheim to 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Erling Haaland’s 16th goal of the season salvaged the draw for Dortmund, but will do little to address questions of defensive frailties and charges of complacency among the home team. Dortmund has won only one of its last six league games and is dropping back in the race for the top four Champions League qualification places. The gap is likely to grow with Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach all playing on Sunday. Ihlas Bebou missed two good chances for Hoffenheim before Jadon Sancho beat the offside trap at the other end to open the scoring in the 24th minute. Munas Dabbur equalized on a counterattack in the 31st. Dortmund’s shaky defence always looked susceptible, so it was no surprise when Bebou scored Hoffenheim’s second goal in the 51st. Haaland had a goal ruled out for offside before he finally equalized in the 81st. Dortmund's draw was one of four across all games in the afternoon. Hertha Berlin drew at Stuttgart 1-1 for its first point in three games since Pál Dárdai returned as coach, Mainz scored two late goals at Bayer Leverkusen for 2-2, and Freiburg drew at Werder Bremen 0-0. Union Berlin was to host last-placed Schalke in the late game. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., returned to the podium Saturday, capturing the men's 1,000 metres a day after winning the 500 at the ISU speed skating world championship in Heerenveen, Netherlands. Dubreuil stopped the clock in one minute 8.569 seconds, 51-100ths of a second behind Kai Verbij's winning time of 1:08.052 on home soil. Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov was second in 1:08.313. Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., placed 10th of 23 finishers in 1:09.720 while Alex Boisvert-Lacroix of Sherbrooke, Que., was 21st (1:11.015) Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin captured silver in the women's mass start, clocking 8:43.260 behind Marijke Groenewoud (8:43.150). Rounding out the podium was Groenewoud's teammate from the Netherlands, Irene Schouten, in 8:43.560. WATCH | Canada's Dubreuil reaches podium on consecutive days: