Day'Ron Sharpe with the nice feed

The Canadian Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a goal and set up another to help the San Jose Sharks win their second straight game following 11 consecutive losses to open the season, 3-2 over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. In a matchup of the NHL's two worst teams so far this season, it was Connor McDavid and the Oilers who ended up on the losing end. Hertl assisted on Fabian Zetterlund's goal that opened the scoring in the first period and then took advantage of a fortunate bounce