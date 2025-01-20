Day'Ron Sharpe finishes through contact

Hurts has a week to recover and get ready for next Sunday's NFC championship game against the Commanders.
True to form, Novak Djokovic's non-tennis behavior has made headlines.
The Dodgers still have roughly 3-to-1 odds to win the World Series.
Detroit, which needed to win just two home games to make the first Super Bowl in franchise history, is out. The Commanders are moving onto the NFC title game for the first time since the end of the '91 season.
Head coach Todd Golden has also stayed on the sideline after he was accused of sexual harassment in a Title IX complaint.
Despite the recent fires, Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics as planned as existing infrastructure remains intact, but debates over funding and potential recovery efforts continue.
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
Verse is looking to help the Rams reach the NFC title game for the second time in four seasons.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
Malkin's home was reportedly broken into last Saturday while the Penguins were playing a home game.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
Jack Hoffman ran for a long touchdown at the Nebraska spring game in 2013 when he was just 7 years old in an iconic heartfelt moment.
There’s another Japanese two-way phenom coming to MLB, and he could shake up the posting system as we know it.
Indiana fell in what was the second-worst home loss in program history on Tuesday night.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Here's one thing all six wild-card losers should address this offseason so they not only return to the playoffs, but win a game next time.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
An unrestricted free agent, Johnson can earn the Ravens an extra 2026 draft pick if he signs with another team in the offseason.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.