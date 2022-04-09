Day one of Hogeye Marathon in the books in Springdale

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ohio native Carson Meyer of the Columbus Blue Jackets is bringing the puck from his first NHL goal back home. “(I'll) probably put it in my dad’s man cave in the basement," Meyer said. ”I owe it to him to give him that puck. It can go right next to his Cincinnati Bengals towel." Meyer can only hope the puck is the first of many that might fill a shelf of memorabilia. Meyer got his first NHL goal and assist, Justin Danforth scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and