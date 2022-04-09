Day one of Hogeye Marathon in the books in Springdale
Participants ran half and full marathons Saturday
Auston Matthews has 47 goals in his last 47 games, and is a lock to break the Leafs' single-season scoring record. The team will ultimately be judged by how they perform in the playoffs but Matthews is giving Toronto fans a generational experience with his record-breaking feats.
A Western University sports scholar says an athlete-focused approach is key to ending a toxic culture in gymnastics. On Monday, more than 70 gymnasts contributed their stories to an open letter addressed to Sport Canada. In the letter, they ask for an independent investigation into abusive practices within Canadian gymnastics that include mistreatment and discrimination. "It's about gymnastics and the fact that there is this sort of toxic culture to the sport that creates these power imbalance b
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ohio native Carson Meyer of the Columbus Blue Jackets is bringing the puck from his first NHL goal back home. “(I'll) probably put it in my dad’s man cave in the basement," Meyer said. ”I owe it to him to give him that puck. It can go right next to his Cincinnati Bengals towel." Meyer can only hope the puck is the first of many that might fill a shelf of memorabilia. Meyer got his first NHL goal and assist, Justin Danforth scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and
The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri
Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w
Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with the help of two goals from Nathan MacKinnon in a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. It’s the fifth straight playoff berth for the Avs, who also became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season and have ripped off nine wins in 11 games. MacKinnon scored his 23rd and 24th of the season, while J.T. Compher got his his 14th of the year. Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored. Darcy Kuemper
The bizarre moment happened during a junior tennis match.
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in
The Blue Jays put the league on notice last year, which means there will be a lot more noise this time around.
The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.
NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, which won its third straight game. Dan Vladar made 31 saves to earn his 10th win. Nick Bonino and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, which lost its fifth in a row. James Reimer made 32 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period following a collision with Couture in the crease. H
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has been suspended for one game without pay for boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith, the NHL announced Saturday. The incident occurred in the third period of a game Friday night at Carolina. Smith tried to control a loose puck in a corner and was hit from behind by Cizikas, who had closed in to forecheck. The force of the hit sent Smith's helmet hard into the plexiglass and Cizikas was assessed a minor penalty on the play
A year ago, Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev were frustrating to watch for Maple Leafs fans but they have both improved significantly this season to the point were they're consistent performers in the lineup and candidates for Toronto's most improved player.
There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have
Steven Stamkos notices a different feeling around the Tampa Bay Lightning. For a team accustomed to winning — not only the Stanley Cup the past two years but in the regular season at a high level — it has been a challenging few weeks. The back-to-back defending champions have lost nine of their last 15 games, with three separate three-game skids handing them the kind of adversity they have not experienced in quite some time. “It feels like every mistake right now is kind of ending up in the back
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses not letting foul calls impact how he plays, his friendship with Joel Embiid, how he celebrated his birthday and why he's entered playoff mode. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors content.
With a playoff spot locked up and a weaker opponent on deck, Raptors veterans had the option to take Friday night off — but most decided to play. Gary Trent Jr. breaks down his decision to skip a rest day in favor of taking the floor with his teammates. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.