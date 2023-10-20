Day of the North County veterans stand down
Day of the North County veterans stand down is underway.
Day of the North County veterans stand down is underway.
Jonathan Ernst/ReutersIn an address to the nation Thursday night, President Joe Biden called out a recent spate of homegrown hate attacks spurred by the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas—specifically highlighting the fatal stabbing of a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy last week in a Chicago suburb.The act was allegedly carried out by a paranoid man who was in part fueled by conservative talk radio.About midway through his Oval Office address, Biden acknowledged the perils of
The weapons suggest Hamas terrorists are using explosively formed penetrator IEDs, explosive devices that worried US forces in Iraq.
Ukrainian forces have crossed the Dnipro river and established a position on the opposite bank as they push into Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, according to Russian sources.
Submarines could decide Taiwan’s fate. If recent war games are at all accurate, the US Navy’s fleet of 54 stealthy, heavily-armed nuclear-powered attack submarines could sink scores of troop transports and blunt any Chinese invasion across the 100-mile-wide Taiwan Strait.
Ukraine said it destroyed helicopters and other equipment in hits on two Russian airfields.
Ukraine's special forces conducted a nighttime raid on Crimea using jet skis, and then had to flee Russian warships as they left, CNN reported.
Russia has moved its trained dolphins much closer to the front lines in the Black Sea to help protect its naval forces from Ukraine.
About 54% of Russian soldiers who were injured in the Ukraine war and are receiving treatment have had a limb amputated, a government official said.
Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) showcased their precision by eliminating three Russian tanks with drone strikes on the Donetsk front, the SOF's press service reported.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s weapons depot in Tsukrovaya Golovka near occupied-Sevastopol was hit by a missile on the evening of Oct. 18, ASTRA Telegram channel reported on Oct. 19.
Russia's plans to spend even more on its war in Ukraine could set up the economy for high inflation and a deteriorating quality of life.
Hamas terrorists likely used North Korean weapons during their assault on Israel, experts say, despite Pyongyang’s denials that it sells arms to the group.
Russian envoy says US’s secret deliveries of long range munitions could lead to direct conflict between Nato and Russia
US Department of Defense released several previously classified videos showing Chinese fighter jets flying dangerously close to US aircrafts. US defense officials say they’ve seen 180 such incidents over the past 2 years.
Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor/U.S. Army via Wikimedia CommonsTwo U.S. military bases in Syria were attacked early Thursday, according to reports, after Iran said it considered Washington, D.C. complicit in Israel’s ongoing strikes against Gaza.The Iran-aligned Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen reported that a drone attack had been launched on America’s Al-Tanf base and a missile attack had been conducted at the Conoco base, according to Reuters. No further details were given as to whether there were any
(Bloomberg) -- Last Saturday, with Israel still in shock from the deadly attack by Hamas a week earlier, the military said it was preparing “coordinated strikes from the air, sea and land” to eradicate the group in Gaza. Most Read from BloombergRinggit Falls to 25-Year Low, the Worst Performer in Asia After Yen This YearHere’s What 8% Mortgage Rates Will Do to the Housing MarketWall Street Hit by Volatility on Geopolitical Risk: Markets WrapWhere Does Israel Get Its 220,000 Barrels of Oil Every
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) overnight targeted a military field camp near the Khalino airbase in Russia's Kursk Oblast, SBU sources told NV on Oct. 18.
Tunnel warfare has shown up in past conflicts, from World War II to the War on Terror, and it can easily make for some of the hardest fighting.
Ukrainian intelligence operatives demonstrated how they track Russian occupiers near the ruined frontline city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 19 in a video posted on Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate’s (HUR) Telegram channel.
A swarm of Ukrainian jet skis races across the ocean under pitch black skies, visible only from the infra-red camera of a drone watching from above. They slow down as they approach the shore to avoid detection and hurry onto dry land.