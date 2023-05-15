Day of basketball for Ken-Ton Schools about much more than final score
Fans packed into the gym for a big day of basketball at Kenmore East High School on Monday but on this day success was measured more in smiles than points.
Fans packed into the gym for a big day of basketball at Kenmore East High School on Monday but on this day success was measured more in smiles than points.
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
Simmons relished Sunday's 76ers loss.
If Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is let go after another premature playoff exit, who would be the best option to replace him?
Morant appears to have made a familiar mistake.
The wife of Knicks star Julius Randle defended sharing a kiss with her husband after former NBA player Kenyon Martin took issue with it.
The pair are vying for favouritism ahead of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
Andrew Richardson – the British coach who steered Emma Raducanu to the US Open title – has revealed that he was let go via a brief phone call from Raducanu's agent a couple of weeks later.
The tragic death of 21-year-old Shalie Lipp hit UFC president Dana White hard when he learned that she'd been writing about him in her journal.
Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.
Michael Bisping doesn't want to hear anyone talking trash about Anthony Smith after UFC on ABC 4.
Matt Brown responds to Conor McGregor's interest in breaking his record.
EDMONTON — A lone Vegas Golden Knights fan could be heard as Edmonton's Rogers Place descended into silence Sunday. “Skinn-errrr, Skinn-errrr,” was the one-man chant. Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was the target from somewhere in the upper bowl. Perhaps it was a disgruntled Oilers fan. Skinner was replaced by Jack Campbell before the third period of Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Vegas took the best-of-seven playoff series four games to two to advance to the Western Confere
Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey Sunday by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year. The victory was Johnson's second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.
As competitors jockeyed to get an edge over their rivals in the final hours before the Monday bidding deadline — all for the crown jewel of owning the Ottawa Senators — the team's original owner says the race has blown wide open. Bruce Firestone, whose group bought the Sens 33 years ago as an expansion franchise for $50 million, guessed last week that the team would end up selling for $1.1 billion. News then broke that a bid connected to actor Ryan Reynolds reportedly fell through, upending pred
Rick Hendrick sees the enormous talent in Ross Chastain. The veteran team owner also sees Chastain's sometimes reckless style that leaves damaged cars and angry competitors in his wake. Chastain's late crash off a restart took himself and Hendrick star driver Kyle Larson out of contention as they were racing for the lead at Darlington over the weekend.
Leicester City have scrapped their end-of-season awards dinner with the club facing relegation to the Championship.
Harper and Bird were both ejected from the game.
RIGA, Latvia — Jack Quinn scored the winning goal in the eighth round of a shootout as Canada overcame a toothless power play to defeat Slovakia 2-1 Monday at the world hockey championship. Canada goaltender Sam Montembeault clinched the win by stopping Martin Chromiak on Slovakia's final shootout attempt. “It is a little bit nerve-racking, and shootouts are not usually the best part of my game," Montembeault said. "It's a one-on-one situation and you never know what could happen, but I know I n
Kentucky Derby winner Mage headlines the projected field for the 2023 Preakness Stakes on May 20 at Pimlico for the second leg of the Triple Crown.
McIlroy felt the break was necessary for his “mental and emotional wellbeing” after a taxing 12 months.