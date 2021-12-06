On This Day: 6 December 1999
Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan joined stars on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Green Mile." (Dec. 6)
Bruce Boudreau is reportedly set to become the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after the team's brutal start to the season.
Playing smothering defence from the opening tip on Sunday, the Raptors roared to a 102-90 victory over the Washington Wizards for their second straight win.
The Lions joined the rest of the NFL in the win column after giving up the lead with a fourth-down gamble gone wrong.
Nick Sirianni quelled quarterback controversy before it got off the ground after Sunday's Eagles win.
Justin Herbert rallied the Chargers to a key playoff-positioning victory over the Bengals, and the future looks bright for Los Angeles.
Dane Evans came off the bench to complete all 16 passes he attempted while rushing for two fourth-quarter TDs to rally Hamilton to a 27-19 road win over the Toronto Argonauts in Sunday's East Division final.
After sweaters were thrown onto the ice in Montreal and Vancouver, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the simple and infantile action that can become a headache for organizations.
The Lions' first win of the season came with extra emotion.
Veteran running back Andrew Harris rushed for 136 yards and one touchdown in his return from injury as the Blue Bombers overcame six turnovers in a 21-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division final.
“My question was if we could just finish 19th and 20th [place] and leave after nine."
The returns of Murray and Hopkins helped fuel the Cardinals to their 10th win of the 2021 season.
Ralf Rangnick began his tenure as Manchester United manager with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League thanks to a rare goal from Fred at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Pierre Dorion had to walk back the excitement he showed before the season after Ottawa's awful start.
Alabama will play Cincinnati while Michigan will play Georgia.
Brady didn't seen Falcons lineman Marlon Davidson until it was too late.
The NHL's participation at the Olympic Games in Beijing appears to be teetering, with COVID-19 cases rising and impacting several teams across the league. Unless the NHL can get things under wraps, hockey fans could be in for a major disappointment this winter.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rafa Benitez was given the “full support” of Everton's board on Monday amid a drastic downturn in the team's results in the Premier League. The backing came on the day Everton hosts Arsenal as the team looks to bounce back after failing to win any of its last eight games in the league, a run that has dropped the team to 16th place — five points above the relegation zone. The club's director of football hasn't survived, though. Marcel Brands "has left his post," Everton
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By Wednesday afternoon we'll have crowned Canada's best athlete for 2021, with the Lou Marsh Trophy going to the winner. Leading contenders include Andre De Grasse, who set a national record to win 200-metre gold at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and who finished the Games with bronze medals in the 100 metres and 4x100 relay. Or the trophy could go to Damia
John Harbaugh has the best kicker in the NFL, currently and possibly ever. Yet, trailing by one point, he left Justin Tucker on the sideline Sunday night and went for a 2-point conversion in the dying seconds at Pittsburgh. Lamar Jackson didn't quite have enough touch on his pass to an open Mark Andrews, and the Ravens (8-4) fell 20-19 to the Steelers. The defeat dropped Baltimore from the overall lead in the AFC. It seemed one of the stranger decisions of a strange NFL season. But Harbaugh, one
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon get together on Sunday evening to recap all of NFL action of the day, including a last-second game-winning touchdown for the previously winless Detroit Lions, a new MVP candidate emerging, Joe Brady being fired by the Panthers, and Gardner Minshew proving his value. Later, Liz and Matt preview the highly anticipated Monday night matchup between the Patriots and Bills.