Day 1 of Global Conference for Israel met with solidarity inside, protests outside

The Canadian Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chairman of Florida's Republican Party is the subject of a rape investigation, though no charges have been filed and his lawyer said he will be exonerated. Still, the investigation into Christian Ziegler comes at a critical time for the Republican Party of Florida: Two Florida Republicans — former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis — are running for president and the state GOP is working to reelect U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Florida was also key to Republicans w