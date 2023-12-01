Day 1 of Global Conference for Israel met with solidarity inside, protests outside
The Jewish National Fund's Global Conference for Israel kicked off in Denver Thursday. Day 1 was met with solidarity inside and protests outside.
Israel and the US are reportedly discussing how to exile thousands of Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip as a way of shortening the war in the territory.
The wife of the New York judge overseeing former President Trump’s ongoing civil fraud trial is the latest target of Trump’s rage online. Trump took aim at Judge Arthur Engoron’s wife, Dawn Engoron, in a series of posts Tuesday afternoon, purporting that an account on X — formerly Twitter — that made several anti-Trump posts…
A Russian general has reportedly been blown up by a landmine along the front line in Ukraine.
Hamas gunmen opened fire on a bus stop during rush hour in Jerusalem on Thursday, killing three people and wounding six.
"BREAKING FOX NEWS: Tax Tracker reports Trump lawyer Alina Habba's law firm has 5 federal tax liens totalling 1.7$m," a popular post on X read.
The Alabama Republican and former football coach signals he's ready to end his blanket efforts.
The 10-month-old baby held hostage in Gaza has been killed, according to Hamas, as Israel’s prime minister vowed to return to all-out war.
A lawyer for Trump told prosecutors she warned him he could face charges by failing to comply with a subpoena in the documents case, ABC News reported.
The former president declined to help the California congressman survive a vote to remain in control of the House. The latter didn't take very kindly to the slight
Elizabeth de la Vega explained how any possible benefit “will be destroyed.”
The former speaker is put on blast over a wild claim in Liz Cheney’s new book.
For much of this year and before 7 October, naval gazers had about four areas to look at. First, the ongoing fight in the Black Sea with the Russian blockade weaponizing hunger despite regular Ukrainian successes there. The Russians were also keeping navies busy in the high north and the North Atlantic.
The president made a familiar sign as he slammed the Colorado lawmaker as “one of the leaders of this extreme MAGA movement.”
NewsmaxRep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) seemingly made a veiled threat against special counsel Jack Smith Wednesday, saying during an interview on Newsmax that his “days are numbered.” He was reacting to the special counsel’s redacted warrant for information about and data from former President Donald Trump’s account on X, formerly Twitter. The Jan. 17 warrant requested, among other things, “all users who have followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked” Trump’s account. “I consider it a
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov faced Western critics while attending international security talks Thursday in Northern Macedonia, where he blamed “NATO’s reckless expansion to the East” for war returning to Europe. Lavrov arrived in Skopje to attend meetings hosted by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The diplomats of several OSCE member nations, including Ukraine, boycotted the event due to Lavrov's planned attendance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chairman of Florida's Republican Party is the subject of a rape investigation, though no charges have been filed and his lawyer said he will be exonerated. Still, the investigation into Christian Ziegler comes at a critical time for the Republican Party of Florida: Two Florida Republicans — former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis — are running for president and the state GOP is working to reelect U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Florida was also key to Republicans w
VICTORIA — British Columbia's solicitor general says the government has filed the first-ever application to secure an unexplained wealth order in Canada. Mike Farnworth says the notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court is the start of a series of similar applications, which are powerful tools that "put those engaging in illegal activity on notice." A statement from Farnworth says the province "will not tolerate criminals prospering in our communities" and it will pursue illegally acquir
Russian General Yevgeny Poplavsky, who serves as the Central Military District’s deputy commander, has been sent a notice of suspicion for leading the torture of civilians during the occupation of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, the Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Telegram on Nov. 29.
Russia's birth rates have been falling for decades, and the war in Ukraine has made it worse.
"So you can imagine the ways Trump could try to turn the screws" if he wins in 2024, Stelter tells MSNBC's Chris Hayes The post Brian Stelter Says There’s ‘Significant’ Evidence Trump Wanted ‘to Punish AT&T for Owning CNN’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.