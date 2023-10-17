Dawson Safe Haven Center to be renovated after long wait

Community activists were prepared to serve a petition to Baltimore City Councilman Robert Stokes, calling for the Dawson Safe Haven Center to be reopened, but Stokes said the council has already secured the necessary funding. Monday marked 21 years since a drug dealer broke into the Dawson family home in east Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood and set it on fire. The act was retaliation against Angela Dawson for her repeated calls to police about drug deals. The home was renovated into a community center, but was shut down after needing repairs.