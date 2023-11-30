Dawson Elementary School Time Capsule

CBC

WARNING: This story contains details of experiences at residential schools."It wasn't that bad, they got an education out of it." Michael Eshkawkogan says he's seen that exact comment and others like it when scrolling on social media. No one has ever said it to his face, but he knows it's out there."Some don't believe churches or people are capable of this," said Eshkawkogan, whose grandmother was forced to attend the Spanish Indian Residential School for girls in northeastern Ontario before it