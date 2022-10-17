Dawn Explosions Felt in Central Kyiv

Explosions were felt in central Kyiv shortly after dawn on Monday, October 17, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said at least one explosion had occurred in his city’s Shevchenkivs’kyi District.

“All services are dispatched to the scene,” he said. “Stay in shelters!”

Klitschko also shared a photo of what he said was the wreckage of a kamikaze drone. Storyful could not confirm this.

Footage from central Kyiv shows smoke rising from a site near Kyiv’s 101 Tower, which was damaged in last week’s deadly strikes.

This is a developing story. Credit: Jay Beecher via Storyful