Davis Schneider's solo homer (10)
Davis Schneider belts a solo home run to right-center field in the top of the 2nd inning to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead
Davis Schneider belts a solo home run to right-center field in the top of the 2nd inning to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead
Jake Bloss is the latest Houston Astros starting pitcher to go on the injured list after hurting his shoulder in his major league debut on Friday night.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
The score, with Young at 13 under par, marks just the 13th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history.
Shohei Ohtani hit a mammoth homer and reached base four times on Friday, but his Dodgers still lost to the crosstown Angels.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the events surrounding the Rickwood Field game between the Giants and Cardinals, as well as sit down with potential first-round draft pick Brody Brecht from the MLB Combine and give this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Olympic swimming will move back to the second week of competition to accommodate the change in venue to SoFi Stadium.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Oilers are hoping to become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3-0 in the Cup Final.
Briatore was suspended for instructing Nelson Piquet Jr. to crash during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.
For three minutes, Mr. October laid out in stunning detail what it was like to be a Black player in Alabama in 1967.
Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein talk about nine players who need to have a bounce-back season in 2024 after not living up to expectations in 2023, as well as the work ethic Jayden Daniels is putting in and if NFL teams can learn a lesson from the Celtics.
Haas' new team will be called Haas Factory Team and will also field two Xfinity Series cars.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.
The Houston Astros are calling up pitcher Jake Bloss to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. There's no time for him to progress through the minors right now.
The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring JJ Redick as their new head coach. The ESPN analyst and 15-year NBA veteran has no prior coaching experience.
Domínguez made a splash in his 2023 MLB debut, with four home runs in eight games before being sidelined due to a UCL tear.
Other countries provide a safety net for their track & field selection process to the Olympics. The U.S. does not, setting up a cutthroat but fair test to make the U.S. Olympic team.