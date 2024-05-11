Davis Schneider's solo home run (4)
Davis Schneider's solo home run (4)
Sean Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Series champion who won an Olympic gold medal and went on to a major league career that was interrupted by substance abuse, has died. USA Today, citing unnamed sources, reported Burroughs died at Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, California, where he grew up. “It is with heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our Coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away,” Doug Wittman, president of Long Beach Little League, wrote in a statement posted on social media Friday.
The gloves are off.
The interaction happened about three-and-a-half minutes into the first period of Florida’s win over Boston in Game 3.
TORONTO — Keith Pelley was reminded of the first time he watched Liverpool play up close. The Premier League giant with an illustrious soccer history in both England and Europe are followed by a rabid supporters craving success. The club's "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem rings around its storied Anfield home at every match. Pelley saw similar passion from Toronto Maple Leafs fans this spring during a brief foray into the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Leafs' short playoff journey once again ended in
TORONTO — Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a member of Canada's team at the 1972 Summit Series, has died at age 79. The Maple Leafs confirmed his death on social media Saturday and a cause of death was not given. Ellis played his entire 15-season NHL career in Toronto and had 640 points (332 goals, 308 assists) over 1,034 games. He was a four-time all-star and member of the last Maple Leafs team to win the Stanley Cup in the 1966-67 season. "We mourn th
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
‘I did fire him a message to check if he was OK’
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Connor Bedard scored twice in his world championship debut, and Canada overcame a surprise early deficit to open its title defence at the world hockey championship with a 4-2 win over newcomer Britain on Saturday. The 18-year-old Bedard, coming off a great rookie NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach. “It was a good first game, but we want to keep improving and be on
Here’s how alligators and other unique fauna made their presence known around the Myrtle Beach Classic, the first PGA Tour golf tournament in Myrtle Beach.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been added to the Canadian roster at the world men's hockey championship, Hockey Canada announced Friday. Tavares became available after the Leafs were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It will be the fourth time Tavares has suited up for Canada at the world championship, but the first since 2012. The 33-year-old has helped Canada win gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the
Novak Djokovic said he was “fine” after accidentally getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday. A man was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of his backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head. After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Two players with nearly polar opposite roles are both finding ways to make key impacts for the Florida Panthers in the playoffs.
Coco Gauff has been dating her boyfriend for over a year but has kept his identity private
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark walked into her new home arena Thursday night with No. 22 shirts and jerseys peppered from floor to ceiling. A late-arriving but still louder-than-usual crowd roared during her first official introduction to Fever fans. And when Clark made the layup for her first basket with 7:00 left in the first quarter, the applause grew. It was even louder when she completed a three-point play a few minutes later. Yes, Clark successfully navigated the city's most anticipated
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an upper-body injury after a big hit from the Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett.
A recent power ranking sees Brock Purdy as the NFL's second-best quarterback. Here's where he and other starting QBs rank by 2025 MVP odds.
O'Neal penned a lengthy message for Sharpe on Instagram, accusing him of being jealous and needing to resort to "click bait"
CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Nelly Korda has no intention of letting anyone run away with the Cognizant Founders Cup and end her bid to become the first player to win six straight LPGA Tour tournaments. Hear that Rose Zhang and Madelene Sagstrom. Faced with a 10-stroke deficit starting her second round Friday in the event that honours the tour's founding members, Korda shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 in cold, damp conditions to move into third place, four shots behind leaders Zhang and Sagstrom with 36 hol
Jockey of Kentucky Derby second-place finisher Sierra Leone fined for making contact with third-place Forever Young during stretch battle.