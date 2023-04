The Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to argue against his possible deportation. In 2019, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others. The Canada Border Services Agency recommended last year that Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board t