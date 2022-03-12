Davis high school evacuated over toy that looked like grenade, police say

Davis Senior High School was evacuated and students were sent home after a suspicious device was found, authorities said. A student reported a device that looked like a grenade in their backpack around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to the Davis Police Department. Authorities say the device was a toy. The student initially told authorities they did not know how the toy got into their backpack, but police say they were lying. It will be up to investigators to determine whether or not the student will be charged, police said. The lockdown was over by about 4:25 p.m., authorities told KCRA 3.