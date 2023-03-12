Davis Bertans with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Associated Press

Kyle Lowry played for the first time in more than a month, and did so without starting for the first time in more than a decade. The Miami Heat guard, who had missed his team’s last 15 games with left knee soreness, returned to game action at Orlando on Saturday night — coming off the bench. Lowry had started in each of his last 677 regular-season appearances, with 94 playoff games pushing that streak to 771.