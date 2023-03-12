Davis Bertans with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, are considered among the most talented high school players in the US.
Dillon Brooks had some parting words for Draymond Green after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors.
Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 106-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday. Paul George added 22 points for the Clippers, who have won their last three games after dropping five straight. It was Leonard's seventh straight game with at least 21 points, and he's averaging 31 points during that stretch.
Kyle Lowry played for the first time in more than a month, and did so without starting for the first time in more than a decade. The Miami Heat guard, who had missed his team’s last 15 games with left knee soreness, returned to game action at Orlando on Saturday night — coming off the bench. Lowry had started in each of his last 677 regular-season appearances, with 94 playoff games pushing that streak to 771.
Fourth-seeded Duke advances to Saturday night’s ACC tournament championship game at 8:30 p.m. to face either No. 3 seed Clemson or No. 2 seed Virginia.
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus, defense lawyers confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday. Miles was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Harris, his defense lawyer Mary Turner told the AP. Michael Davis, who police investigators said was the triggerman, was also indicted, his lawyer, John Charles Robbins, said.
Just three days are left before the NCAA Tournament field is revealed. Our latest Bracketology prediction with conference tournaments heating up.
After his eighth technical foul of the season, Fred VanVleet aimed his ire at the referee who has handed out three of them.
The list of coaches in their first season as a head coach winning the ACC tournament championship is a short one. Duke’s 35-year-old head coach Jon Scheyer has a chance to expand that list on Saturday night.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds and the Orlando Magic bounced back from a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Miami Heat 126-114 in overtime Saturday night. Jimmy Butler scored 38 points for the Heat, including 15 in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter when Miami overcame a 15-point deficit. Butler's 3-pointer at the buzzer of regulation sent the game to overtime. But the Magic outscored Miami 18-6 in the extra session. “Being able to withstand their
A look at how the NCAA Tournament field is put together, and who has already earned their spot in March Madness.
D'Angelo Russell (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors, 03/10/2023
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with an alley oop vs the New York Knicks, 03/11/2023
The UConn Huskies were even forced to postpone a Big East game because they didn't have the mandatory minimum seven players available for the contest.
Updated NBA power rankings as a number of top Western Conference contenders deal with injuries and other issues.
Having avenged earlier losses to Virginia Tech, N.C. State and Miami, the Blue Devils square off against No. 13 Virginia in the ACC tournament final at 8:30 p.m.
Joel Embiid made a fade-away jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Embiid scored 39 points, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard on the winner. “As I dribbled, I knew I had to step back,” Embiid said.
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges. Here's what it means and what comes next.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Laura Donovan scored a game-high 21 points to lead the third-seeded Queen’s Gaels to a 72-62 win over the second-seeded Alberta Pandas in the first semifinal of the 2023 Protocase Women’s Final 8 on Saturday. Donovan made six of 10 three-pointers en route to leading the Gaels to the championship game. And in the second semifinal, Kali Pocrnic scored a game-high 17 points to lead the top-seeded Carleton Ravens to a 65-46 win over the No. 4-ranked Saint Mary’s Huskies. Pocrnic shot
Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun the Denver Nuggets 128-120 on Friday night before an announced sellout. “It felt great,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan had 19 points for San Antonio, which shot 54% in a balanced effort with their entire roster available for one of only a few times in an injury-riddled season.