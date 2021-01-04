Davis Bertans with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets
CLEVELAND — Squeezing the game ball in his left hand, Baker Mayfield looked at the giant scoreboard showing highlights of Cleveland's glory days.In the stands, masked fans hugged, high-fived and took one last look at the final score — Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22 — just to make sure.The Browns, winless just three seasons ago and so bad for so long, are in the playoffs.The NFL's longest post-season drought is over.“I am really just happy for our fans,” said first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. “They deserve this. They have been waiting for this and we are happy to deliver that to them.”Mayfield threw a touchdown pass and had several big runs in the second half as the Browns made the playoffs for first time since 2002 on Sunday, surviving a late Mason Rudolph-led rally to beat the rival Steelers, who sat quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.After nearly two decades of dysfunction, bad draft picks, coaching changes and front-office purges, the Browns (11-5), who went 0-16 in 2017, are still playing in 2021.It wasn't easy. They nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh's 2-point conversion attempt, recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left and then ran out the clock.A week of COVID-19 disruptions concluded in celebration as the Browns wrapped up their big reward: a third matchup this season against the AFC North champion Steelers, in Pittsburgh next weekend.“We're not satisfied,” Mayfield said. “We expected to be here. ... All we wanted was a chance, and now we have one.”Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Browns, who were up 24-9 early in the fourth before Rudolph brought back the Steelers (12-4).Instead of Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against the Browns, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin started Rudolph and left defensive stars T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward along with centre Maurkice Pouncey back in Pittsburgh.Big Ben and the boys will be back in a week.“I wasn’t worried about next week," Tomlin said. "I was worried about this game and rightfully so.”Rudolph's 2-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 left pulled the Steelers within 24-22. But the backup QB badly overthrew rookie Chase Claypool on the 2-point attempt, and Browns tight end Stephen Carlson fell on the ensuing kick under a pile of bodies.The Browns only had to run out the clock to secure the win and Mayfield, who earlier had a key 28-yard run, scampered for 3 yards on 3rd-and-2 with 1:10 left.Before the scoreboard clock in FirstEnergy Stadium ticked off its final seconds, most of the 12,000 fans — there were some Terrible Towel wavers — cheered wildly and Browns players danced off the sideline and onto the field.“This is what we imagined,” said defensive star Myles Garrett, who didn't win a game during his 2017 rookie season.The Browns and their passionate fan base endured 197 losses, 14 double-digit-loss seasons and seven coaches since the last playoff appearance.Stefanski's team barely practiced this week because of COVID-19 positive tests and protocols and went into its most important game in years without six players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, and three assistant coaches.The Browns were clinging to a 10-9 lead in the third quarter when Rudolph, under extreme pressure, floated a pass across the field that was intercepted by reserve cornerback M.J. Stewart.Cleveland capitalized with wide receive Jarvis Landry taking an inside handoff and scoring on a 3-yard run to put the Browns up 24-9. Landry, forced to sit out the first game of his career as a COVID-19 close contact last week, celebrated his score by rifling the ball against the padded end zone wall.For the moment he got to Cleveland in 2018, Landry's goal was to get the Browns back to the post-season.“I’m just excited to play football this time of year," he said. “I don’t care who we play.”GARRETT-RUDOLPHGarrett and Rudolph barely crossed paths — until after the game.It was their first meeting in Cleveland since Garrett tore off Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it, one of the ugliest on-field incidents in recent NFL history that led to a suspension for Garrett.“I just told him, ‘Good game, and see you all in a week,’” Garrett said.“I told him good luck,” Rudolph said. “A lot of respect for him.”NICK OF TIMEChubb went over 1,000 yards for the second straight season in style. His 47-yard TD run pushed the Pro Bowler into quadruple digits despite him missing four games with a sprained right knee.INJURIESSteelers: None reported.Browns: DE Olivier Vernon suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Vernon didn't put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the medical tent. He was carted to the locker room. ... Rookie WR/PR Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion late in the first half while jumping to make a catch and getting drilled by safety Sean Davis.UP NEXTBrowns: Back to Pittsburgh, where they lost 38-7 in October and have dropped 17 in a row at Heinz Field. Cleveland's previous playoff game was also in Pittsburgh, a heartbreaking 36-33 loss in '02.Steelers: Will be back at full strength for their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — As one of the NFL's worst COVID-19 outbreaks sidelined star players, and injuries hit others, the Baltimore Ravens didn't look like a playoff team in late November.But as quarterback Lamar Jackson came roaring back, so did Baltimore.After a Dec. 2 loss to Pittsburgh with Jackson on the COVID-19 list, the Ravens rebounded and won the next four. That set them up to earn a wild card with a victory in the finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, who finally had some momentum after winning two straight.The Ravens left no doubt they belonged in the post-season with a 38-3 rout of the Bengals on Sunday, with Jackson throwing three touchdown passes and becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with two seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards.The Ravens (11-5) ran for a club record 404 yards — the fourth team since 1950 to rush for more than 400 in a single game — and amassed 525 overall in advancing to the playoffs for the third straight season. The Ravens took the fifth seed in the AFC with Miami’s loss at Buffalo and will play at AFC South champion Tennessee (11-5) next weekend.“It’s pretty cool,” Jackson said. “Now we have to win or go home. That’s what it’s been the last few weeks. We have to win to keep going.”Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring romp in the third quarter.“It’s a bunch of guys that are happy, but we’re still hungry,” Dobbins said. “We’re glad to get this win and get in, but we know what the ultimate goal is, and that’s what’s on our minds right now.”Jackson rushed for 97 yards and threw for 113 before taking a seat in the third quarter. He has run or passed for at least one touchdown in 36 straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL.Baltimore scored on its first two drives, a 34-yard Justin Tucker field goal followed by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin. The Ravens extended the lead to 17-0 when Jackson capped a clock-eating 93-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown.Austin Seibert booted a 38-yard field goal to get the Bengals their only points of the afternoon.Dobbins scored on a 4-yard burst in the third quarter, set up by rushes of 18, 6 and 20 yards by Jackson. Jackson threw another scoring pass to Brown before departing for a rest, and Dobbins broke for the long run before Baltimore backed off.Cincinnati's Brandon Allen, who threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Texans last week, was just 6 for 21 for 48 yards with two interceptions.For the Bengals (4-11-1) — the only AFC North team not in the playoffs — it was a demoralizing end to another disappointing season.“We’re a better team than what we showed today," said Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, who is 6-25-1 in his two seasons running the team. “We ran into a team that’s playing as good of football as we’ve seen all year. They were certainly peaking at the right time.”KOCH RECORD FALLSBaltimore punter Sam Koch was forced to end his franchise-record streak of 239 consecutive games played when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He hadn't missed a game in his 15-year NFL career. The Ravens signed Johnny Townsend, who was with them for a short time in training camp, to punt and hold Sunday.GREEN'S LAST GAME IN STRIPES?Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green may have played his last game as a Bengal. The former Pro Bowler made 18 million this year under the franchise tag, hoping to earn a long-term contract, but had the worst statistical year of his 10-year career. The team must decide whether to offer him a new deal.SO CLOSEBengals receiver Tee Higgins entered the game one reception from the franchise rookie record, but he ran into some bad luck. The record-breaking catch appeared to come on a 41-yard gainer on a quick slant on Cincinnati’s first drive, but it was wiped out by an offensive pass interference call against receiver Mike Thomas. Higgins injured his left hamstring on the play and didn’t return.INJURIESRavens: None reported.Bengals: Higgins was ruled out after the hamstring injury. C Trey Hopkins suffered a left knee injury in the second half and was declared out.UP NEXTThe Ravens advance to the playoffs for the third straight year, will travel to either Tennessee or Indianapolis next weekend. The Bengals end another disappointing year and extend their playoff drought to five seasons.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL___Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacyMitch Stacy, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have been given the go ahead to play in British Columbia this season. B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL's return to play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely. Canucks general manager Jim Benning told reporters earlier on Sunday that it was the team's understanding it would be able to play home games at Vancouver's Rogers Arena this year. B.C. is the second province to officially approve NHL games, coming after Alberta gave the OK on Dec. 25 following the review of protocols outlined in the league's return-to-play plan, along with some additional enhancements. Last week, a health official in Manitoba told The Canadian Press that the province was working toward approving games being played in Winnipeg. Officials in Ontario and Quebec have not commented on whether competition has been approved for the three teams in those provinces. The NHL season is set to resume on Jan. 13 with a new North Division that will see the seven Canadian franchises play one another instead of crossing into the United States for games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — Nearly four months after they were ousted from the NHL playoffs, the Vancouver Canucks are back — and with big expectations. The Canucks lost several key pieces in free agency, but general manager Jim Benning is confident that the moves he's made in an unusual off-season and the continued development of the team's youngsters will combine for success this season. “Finishing last year off, I thought we made good strides. We went to the bubble, we competed hard, we won some series. It changed the belief that we’re going in the right direction and we’re doing things the right way," Benning said on a video call Sunday as the Canucks opened training camp. "We don’t want to take a step backwards this year." Vancouver was in third place in the Pacific Division with a 36-27-6 record when the NHL suspended play in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canucks dispatched the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in the playoffs before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a gritty seven-game Western Conference semifinal. Every year the team's expectation is to get better, said head coach Travis Green, and this season isn't any different. "Winning doesn’t just happen," he said. "You’ve got to push, you’ve got to be prepared, you’ve got to sacrifice, you’ve got to create a culture that’s about winning. And I think we’re on the right path to that.” Some beloved players won't be joining the Canucks for the journey, though. Star goalie Jacob Markstrom and veteran defender Chris Tanev signed with the Calgary Flames in free agency, while top-six forward Tyler Toffoli decamped to the Montreal Canadiens and homegrown D-man Troy Stecher joined the Detroit Red Wings. Benning said some of the absences will be filled with up-and-coming prospects, but the GM was also busy during the off-season, adding some veteran talent. Goalie Braden Holtby comes to Vancouver as a free agent after playing 11 seasons — and winning a Stanley Cup — with the Washington Capitals. Vancouver bolstered its blue line by adding defenceman Nate Schmidt in a trade with the Golden Knights. Another name was added to the Canucks' training camp roster Sunday when the team signed veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to a professional tryout contract. The 30-year-old native of St. Malo, Man., played 50 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, registering three goals and nine assists. He was the first NHL player to opt out of playing in the post-season, citing family considerations. The post-season was held in isolated environments in Edmonton and Toronto due to COVID-19. Originally drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008, Hamonic has 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) in 637 NHL games. “He's a veteran guy who’s been in the league a while, who’s played hard minutes, maybe minutes that have gone unnoticed," Green said. "With this schedule, you’re going to need depth. And from a coaching standpoint, we’re excited that he’s coming to camp." Hamonic was set to travel from Winnipeg to Vancouver on Sunday and undergo a league-mandated seven-day quarantine upon arrival. He will join the Canucks' camp once the quarantine is complete. In order to add Hamonic to the lineup, however, the Canucks will need to clear some cap space. One way that could happen is if forward Micheal Ferland is placed on long-term injured reserve. Benning said Sunday that Ferland did not travel to Vancouver for training camp because he's still experiencing concussion symptoms. The 28-year-old left-winger played just 14 games last season after being derailed by a concussion in December. He joined the Canucks for the playoff push but left the Edmonton bubble after playing less than 14 minutes in Vancouver's first series against the Minnesota Wild. The players who perform in training camp will be the ones who earn spots on the roster, Benning said. “We expect to have some tough decisions and some tough conversations on players here as we go through camp," said the GM. With the Canucks' season set to begin against the Oilers in Edmonton on Jan. 13, time for making an impression and solidifying a lineup spot is scarce even before players hit the ice. Coaches will be looking to maximize time and do a lot of teaching over the short camp, Green said, but they'll also be using hard practices and a lot of games to get players into shape for opening night. “It’s going to be a big onus on our players to be focused for camp and push themselves when it’s hard, because there isn’t much time," the coach said. “I anticipate camp being competitive.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
HOUSTON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South on Sunday. All it took was Derrick Henry surpassing 2,000 yards rushing and rookie Sam Sloman’s 37-yard field goal that bounced off the upright and through for a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans.Henry ran for a career-high 250 yards in the victory that gave Tennessee (11-5) its first AFC South title since 2008 and is the fifth straight loss for the Texans (4-12). The Titans needed the air game to set up Sloman’s winner, though: a 52-yard reception by A.J. Brown moments after a 51-yard field goal by Houston tied it with 18 seconds left.Tennessee will host Baltimore (11-5) next weekend.Henry finished the regular season with a franchise-record 2,027 yards rushing to become the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards. He passed Chris Johnson, who had 2,006 yards in 2009.Henry had touchdown runs of 52 and 6 yards in his third straight 200-yard rushing game against the Texans.COLTS 28, JAGUARS 14INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and two scores, capping Indianapolis' playoff-clinching victory over Jacksonville with a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:35 to go.Philip Rivers threw for another score and the Colts' defence shut out the Jaguars over the final quarter to help preserve the victory.Indianapolis (11-5) will make its first post-season appearance since 2018 and its second since 2015. The Colts will be the No. 7 seed and face Buffalo on the road.Jacksonville (1-15) lost its final 15 games and will have the No. 1 overall draft pick in April.Taylor was sensational, carrying 30 times while joining Hall of Famer Edgerrin James as the only players in franchise history to run for 200 yards in a game. James set the franchise record of 219 yards at Seattle in October 2000. James also rushed for 204 yards at Chicago in November 2004.RAMS 18, CARDINALS 7INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — John Wolford passed for 231 yards and rushed for 56 more in his NFL debut, and Los Angeles is headed to the playoffs with a victory over Arizona.Troy Hill returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown to lead yet another dominant defensive performance by the Rams (10-6), who earned their third post-season berth in four years under coach Sean McVay.Wolford bounced back from an interception on his first career throw with a steady effort in place of Jared Goff for the Rams, who would have gotten into the playoffs even with a loss because Green Bay beat Chicago while a few minutes were left at SoFi Stadium.Despite failing to score an offensive touchdown for the second straight game, Los Angeles still snapped its two-game skid heading to the post-season with its eighth consecutive win over Arizona (8-8).PACKERS 35, BEARS 16CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns, breaking his franchise record for scoring passes in a season, and Green Bay clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating playoff-bound Chicago.The Packers (13-3) earned a bye while winning their sixth in a row and beat Chicago (8-8) for the 19th time in 22 games, counting the post-season.The Bears are headed to the playoffs for the second time in coach Matt Nagy’s three years despite the loss because Arizona fell to the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago will be at New Orleans (12-4).Rodgers joined Peyton Manning (2004 and 2013) as the only players to throw for at least 45 touchdowns in multiple seasons. He now has 48, surpassing his previous high of 45 in his first MVP season of 2011.Davante Adams broke Sterling Sharpe’s record for receptions in a season and tied his mark for touchdown catches in a year. Adams had six receptions to bump his total to 115 and surpass Sharpe’s mark of 112 in 1993. His 6-yard score late in the game gave him 18 TDs, matching Sharpe’s team record in 1994.RAVENS 38, BENGALS 3CINCINNATI (AP) — Baltimore used a club-record 404 yards rushing to clinch a playoff spot, beating Cincinnati as Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and became the first NFL quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons.The Ravens rolled up 525 total yards, and the 404 rushing yards were the most surrendered by a Bengals defence. Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring romp in the third quarter.Baltimore won its fifth straight game and advanced to the post-season for a third consecutive season.Jackson rushed for 97 yards and threw for 113 before taking a seat in the third quarter. He has run or passed for at least one touchdown in 36 straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL.Another Ravens playoff appearance didn’t look likely just a few weeks ago. They started 5-1 but slumped amid a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries to key players. They rebounded to win four straight and put themselves in a position to secure the post-season spot heading into the season finale against Cincinnati (4-11-1) which had won two straight.Baltimore (11-5) scored on its first two drives, a 34-yard Justin Tucker field goal followed by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin.BROWNS 24, STEELERS 22CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland is back in the playoffs, qualifying for the first time since 2002 by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.The Browns (11-5) nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh’s 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left to hold on.A week of COVID-19 disruptions concluded in celebration as the Browns ended what had been the NFL’s longest post-season drought. Their reward: Another game against the AFC North champion Steelers, in Pittsburgh next weekend.Nick Chubb had a touchdown run, Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass and the Browns hung on as Mason Rudolph brought back the Steelers (12-4), who had the luxury of sitting their best players after clinching the division last week.Rudolph’s 2-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 left pulled the Steelers within 24-22. But Rudolph badly overthrew rookie Chase Claypool on the 2-point attempt, and Browns tight end Stephen Carlson then fell on the ensuing kick under a pile of bodies.BILLS 56, DOLPHINS 26ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and Buffalo placed an emphatic stamp on a breakout season with a rout of Miami in a game that helped knock the Dolphins out of the playoffs.Miami’s post-season hopes ended when the Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville later in the day. The Bills will host the Colts next week.The Dolphins (10-6) also didn’t get results they needed to clinch their third playoff berth in 18 years early in the day when Cleveland beat Pittsburgh and Baltimore routed Cincinnati.Allen threw three touchdown passes and Isaiah McKenzie scored three times, including returning a punt return 84 yards, in a game Buffalo blew the game open by scoring on four consecutive second-quarter possessions.With the win, the Bills (13-3) clinched the AFC’s No. 2 playoff seed in completing a season in which they matched a single-season record for wins, set in both 1990 and ’91, and won their first East Division title in 25 years.GIANTS 23, COWBOYS 19EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants won. Now they wait.Rookie Xavier McKinney intercepted Dallas’ Andy Dalton in the end zone with 1:15 remaining, giving the Giants a victory over the Cowboys and a chance at an unprecedented, six-win playoff berth.New York’s post-season chances hang on the Philadelphia Eagles, who play Washington on Sunday night. Washington would claim the NFC East with a win or tie. Otherwise, the Giants will take it for the first time since 2011.The Giants (6-10) would be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with six victories in a 16-game regular season and the first to do so after starting 1-7. Hardly how first-year coach Joe Judge planned it, but enough to spur New York’s pursuit of its first playoff appearance since 2016.Far from .500, still full of hope.Dallas (6-10) nearly ripped that away. Dalton rallied Dallas with a bloody left hand after being stepped on by defensive tackle Leonard Williams in the third quarter, and he had the Cowboys on the doorstep when Williams got close again.Dalton scrambled around on a broken play, avoided being sacked by Williams for a fourth time, but ended up floating one into the middle of the end zone. McKinney caught it easily, his first career interception.SEAHAWKS 26, 49ERS 23GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Russell Wilson connected on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and Seattle rallied for a win over San Francisco to end the season on a four-game winning streak.Seattle (12-4) had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs but stayed at No. 3 after the New Orleans Saints and top-seeded Green Bay Packers both won. The Seahawks will host the division rival Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round next weekend.The 49ers (6-10) were eliminated from playoff contention a few weeks ago and have been based in Arizona for more than a month because of coronavirus restrictions in their home county. The team still pushed the playoff-bound Seahawks all afternoon.Third-stringer C.J. Beathard completed 25 of 37 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown but fumbled late in the fourth quarter, which set up Collins’ touchdown. Tristan Vizcaino made his first three NFL field goals after being signed by the 49ers earlier this week.BUCCANEERS 44, FALCONS 27TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns, helping playoff-bound Tampa Bay clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a regular season-ending win over Atlanta.The victory, which means the Bucs (11-5) will face the NFC East champion, Washington or the Giants, on the road in the club’s first post-season game in 13 years, may have come with a steep cost.Star receiver Mike Evans was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return.Brady threw touchdown passes of 29 and 4 yards to Chris Godwin. The six-time Super Bowl champion also tossed scoring passes of 25 and 30 yards to Antonio Brown, finishing with a Tampa Bay single-season record 40 in his first season with the Bucs.Brady also joined Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only players with multiple seasons of at least 40 TD passes. Rodgers has done it three times, the others twice.Matt Ryan completed 29 of 44 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons (4-12).SAINTS 33, PANTHERS 7CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Brees threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, the Saints had five interceptions and New Orleans defeated Carolina to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.The Saints will host the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears in the wild-card round next weekend.Ty Montgomery ran for 105 yards on 18 carries for the Saints (12-4), who became the first team to sweep the NFC South by going 6-0 since the division was formed in 2002.The Saints still managed to run for 156 yards despite playing without Alvin Kamara, who tied an NFL record with six TDs in a Week 16 win over the Vikings, and Latavius Murray. Both running backs were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.Taysom Hill had 41 yards rushing, including a 3-yard TD run.Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater was benched midway through the third quarter after throwing his second interception in the end zone into double coverage. The former Saints QB finished 13 of 23 for 176 yards and was replaced by P.J. Walker, who was intercepted three times.The Panthers (5-11) were also without their top two running backs Christian McCaffrey and Mike Davis because of injury and managed just 74 yards rushing.RAIDERS 32, BRONCOS 31DENVER (AP) — Darren Waller caught Derek Carr’s 2-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left, and Las Vegas rallied to beat Denver despite committing four turnovers.The Broncos (5-11) reached the Las Vegas 45-yard line with 9 seconds left and Brandon McManus’ 63-yard field-goal try was blocked by Maxx Crosby, who also blocked McManus’ record 70-yard attempt on the last play of the first half.Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard TD run capped a seven play, 77-yard drive for the Raiders (8-8), who snapped a nine-game losing streak in season finales.CHARGERS 38, CHIEFS 21KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 302 yards and accounted for four touchdowns against a team of mostly Kansas City backups, and the Chargers rolled to a victory as the Chiefs turned their attention to the post-season and Los Angeles to the precarious future of coach Anthony Lynn.The Chiefs (14-2) already had wrapped up the No. 1 seed and the AFC’s lone first-round bye, so coach Andy Reid chose rest over reps by sitting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Tyrann Mathieu and several of his best players.Meanwhile, reports surfaced earlier in the day that Lynn could be fired as soon as Monday, when he is expected to meet with ownership. The Chargers (7-9) finished the year with four straight wins, and Herbert has emerged as a franchise QB, but Lynn’s fate may have been sealed when they missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.PATRIOTS 28, JETS 14FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cam Newton had three touchdown passes and caught another, and New England rallied to beat New York.The win snapped a three-game losing streak for New England (7-9), which earned its 10th straight win over the Jets (2-14), but won’t be playing in the post-season for the first time since the 2008 season.It marked Newton’s first game with multiple passing touchdowns this season. He finished 21 of 30 for 242 yards. He also ran 11 times for 79 yards.New England trailed 14-7 early in the third quarter, but outscored the Jets 21-0 the rest of the way in what was likely Adam Gase’s final game as New York’s coach.Sam Darnold, whose future with the Jets is also uncertain, was 23 of 34 for 266 yards, a touchdown and two second-half interceptions.VIKINGS 37, LIONS 35DETROIT (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Minnesota to a win over Detroit in a matchup of teams finishing disappointing seasons.The Vikings (7-9) failed for the fourth time in a decade to make two straight trips to the playoffs. They won five of six midway through the season to return to the post-season race, but dashed hopes by losing three straight before closing with a win at Detroit.The Lions (5-11) lost their last four games and eight of 10 after going into November with a .500 record under former coach Matt Patricia.Detroit’s defence broke franchise records by allowing 519 points and 6,716 yards, breaking marks set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the worst in NFL history.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Tyler Lockett completed a “beautiful season.” Because of the veteran wide receiver's late-game heroics against San Francisco, the Seahawks are heading into the playoffs with momentum.Russell Wilson hit Lockett for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and a stellar defensive effort helped the Seahawks rally past the 49ers 26-23 on Sunday and end the regular season on a four-game winning streak.The win didn’t do anything to change the Seahawks playoff position. Seattle (12-4) had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs but stayed at No. 3 after the New Orleans Saints and top-seeded Green Bay Packers both won. Even so, the Seahawks look plenty dangerous heading into the post-season.They'll host the division rival Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round next weekend.“I’m really fired up that we continue to be a finishing club and we find ways to do it," Carroll said. "We can match up our numbers at the end of season with anybody. And it’s something that it’s in the blood around here, and I’m really proud of that and finishing strong is always something that we love.”Seattle had a slow start and appeared in serious trouble when Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for a 7-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to push the 49ers ahead 16-6.But the Seahawks responded with their first touchdown when Russell Wilson avoided pressure and hit Lockett for a diving 6-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone. Jason Myers missed the extra point and the Seahawks trailed 16-12.Seattle forced the 49ers to punt on the ensuing possession and then methodically marched 85 yards on 14 plays and scored the go-ahead touchdown on fourth down on Wilson's 4-yard throw to Lockett. Wilson finished 20 of 36 passing for 171 yards. Lockett had 12 catches for 90 yards.“You never know when you’re going to get your chances but when you do, it’s all about being able to make the best out of those opportunities and that’s one of the things that I always try to do," Lockett said.Alex Collins ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:49 left to put the Seahawks ahead 26-16.The 49ers (6-10) were eliminated from playoff contention a few weeks ago and have been based in Arizona for more than a month because of coronavirus restrictions in their home county. The team still pushed the playoff-bound Seahawks all afternoon.“That’s why they win a lot of games,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They try to hang in there until the fourth. I thought we had enough of a lead to do it. I thought it was a couple of plays that we missed.”Third-stringer C.J. Beathard completed 25 of 37 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown but fumbled late in the fourth quarter, which set up Collins' touchdown. Tristan Vizcaino made his first three NFL field goals after being signed by the 49ers earlier this week.It was the second straight start for Beathard, who led the 49ers to a win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. The quarterback's first two starts since 2018 came after injuries to starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup Nick Mullens.ARIZONA 49ERSIt was the third straight “home” game the 49ers played in Arizona and the team was winless in those contests.The 49ers arrived in Arizona on Dec. 2 and began practicing the next day. The team stayed at a hotel near the Cardinals' stadium in Glendale. There were practice fields close by, which kept the team in a contained area. Families of players, coaches and staff were able to come to Arizona and reunite during Christmas week.San Francisco's only win at State Farm Stadium this season was a road game. The 49ers beat the Cardinals 20-12 last week.Shanahan admitted he was ready for the trying season to be over.“First time I’ve ever packed two days in advance for anything,” Shanahan said. “We’re all excited to see our families. ... Being stuck in a hotel for 30 days does wear on you a little bit.”RECORD-BREAKING DUODK Metcalf set the Seahawks' single-season record for yards receiving, a mark previously held for 35 years by Hall of Famer Steve Largent.Largent had 1,287 yards in 1985. Metcalf entered the day 6 yards shy and broke the record with consecutive catches of 5 and 4 yards in the second quarter. He caught only one more pass and finished the season with 1,302 yards.Lockett broke the other big franchise receiving mark, finishing with a record 100 catches. He eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season on a 26-yard catch to start the second quarter. Joey Galloway and Brian Blades in 1995 were the only Seahawks teammates to have 1,000 yards receiving in the same year.Lockett had two big games in Arizona this season with 27 catches for 290 yards and five TDs against the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.INJURIESSeahawks: DT Jarran Reed left the game in the third quarter because of an abdominal injury.49ers: DE Dion Jordan (knee) was injured early in the second half and didn't return.UP NEXTThe Seahawks will host the Rams in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.The 49ers will try next season to get back to their 2019 form, when they made it to the Super Bowl.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDavid Brandt, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the Saints didn't get the first-round bye in the NFC playoffs they coveted, they proved again they can win big games without star players.And that could come in handy in the post-season.Drew Brees threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, the Saints had five interceptions and New Orleans routed the Carolina Panthers 33-7 on Sunday without their top two running backs and fullback to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.The Saints (12-4) will host the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears in the wild-card round next weekend.“We have had various guys go down in a key positions,” Brees said. “We were dealt kind of a crazy hand this week, but it says so much about our team and how we were able to respond.”Brees sat out five games this season with broken ribs, wide receiver Michael Thomas has missed nine games with an ankle injury and on Sunday the entire Saints running back room was out due to a COVID-19 outbreak.That meant converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery had to fill in for Alvin Kamara, who tied an NFL record with six TDs in Week 16 vs. the Vikings. He proved up to the task, rushing for 105 yards on 18 carries as the Saints became the first team to sweep the NFC South by going 6-0 since the division was formed in 2002.Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said that's a tribute to coach Sean Payton.“How he’s handled Drew, Michael (Thomas) and Alvin being out. ... He says we’re not going to go into panic mode — and that is a credit for him,” said Sanders, who had 63 yards receiving and a touchdown.Payton acknowledged there were a lot “moving parts” this week after coaches learned about the COVID-19 tests late in the week.“It’s happened to other teams," Payton said. “I was real proud of how some guys stepped up.”Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater was benched midway through the third quarter after throwing his second interception in the end zone into double coverage. The former Saints QB finished 13 of 23 for 176 yards and was replaced by P.J. Walker, who was intercepted three times.Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he took Bridgewater out because he felt he was lacking velocity on his throws and wasn't pushing off his ankle, which he injured earlier in the game.“I didn’t think he looked real healthy to me,” Rhule said.The Panthers (5-11) were also without their top two running backs Christian McCaffrey and Mike Davis due to injury and managed just 74 yards rushing.Now that the Saints are in the post-season, veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins said players need to be extra careful to avoid coming into contact with COVID-19.“That will come with some sacrifices and being smart and isolating ourselves,” Jenkins said. "... We are trying our best to limit our exposure because we have what we want right in front of us."In the past, the Saints would have earned a first-round bye, but the NFL’s decision to add an extra playoff team in each conference this year means New Orleans will need an extra win to reach the Super Bowl.“We wanted to end the season continuing to ascend,” Brees said.BRIDGEWATER’S SEASONBridgewater finished the season with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and went 4-11 as the team’s starter. He also ran for five TDs, but the Panthers struggled to make winning plays late in games all season with Bridgewater at the helm.That leaves questions about his future as the Panthers starting QB, especially with the team having a top 10 draft pick in 2021.“In this business, everything is production based and my production has to be better,” Bridgewater said. “It’s all about executing the game plan. We want to be better in the red zone as a team and I want to be better. I need to do more.”EARNING A BONUSSanders needed eight catches Sunday to reach an incentive clause in his contract and earn $500,000 for catching 60 passes this season. He caught nine passes. “We really wanted to get him eight catches,” Brees said.SAMUEL JOINS 1K CLUBWide receiver Curtis Samuel, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, turned in his second straight 100-yard receiving game with seven catches for 118 yards. Samuel was a fourth Carolina player to eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage, marking only the fifth time in the Super Bowl era a team has accomplished that statistical feat.INJURIESSaints: LT Terron Armstead left for a play in the fourth quarter, but quickly returned.Panthers: McCaffrey missed his 13th game of the season due to injury. The Panthers also played without top pass rusher Brian Burns and LT Russell Okung.UP NEXTSaints: The four-time defending NFC South champions host the Bears next weekend in the playoffs.Panthers: After failing to make the playoffs for the third straight season, Carolina will look to the NFL draft to upgrade a number of pressing needs.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Reed, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Bradley Beal had 27 points, 10 rebounds and the assist on Thomas Bryant's go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading the Washington Wizards to a 123-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed jumpers on the last possession, dropping the Nets to 3-4.Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 assists but only five rebounds after recording triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards. Bryant finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds as Washington won its second straight after an 0-5 start.Irving had 30 points and 10 assists for the Nets, while Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.The lead changed hands frequently down the stretch before Beal missed a jumper with the Wizards down by one. Bryant grabbed the rebound and the ball got back to Beal, who drove into the lane and dished it to his big man.Irving then missed a 3-pointer but the Nets grabbed the rebound and got it to Durant, whose jumper with 1.5 seconds left was off.The Nets, who pulled out a 145-141 shootout against the Hawks on Wednesday, were on pace for another one at halftime. Down 12 early in the second quarter after being outscored 11-0 to start the period, they finished with a flurry to lead 71-70. Irving and Beal both scored 20 points.TIP-INSWizards: Rookie Deni Avdija turned 20 on Sunday. Coach Scott Brooks joked that the first five games with the first-round pick were rough. “I don’t like coaching teenagers,” Brooks said. ... Westbrook had no rebounds in the first half.Nets: Brooklyn fell to 1-3 on its homestand with games remaining Tuesday against Utah and Thursday against Philadelphia. ... Joe Harris scored 16 points.20-20 VISIONIrving and Beal both scored 20 points in the first half. They share the NBA lead with four 20-point halves this season.UP NEXTWizards: Visit Philadelphia on Wednesday.Nets: Host Utah on Tuesday.Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press
Welcome to the post-season, Cleveland.Cleveland?The Browns ended their string of non-playoff seasons on Sunday with a tighter-than-expected 24-22 victory over archrival Pittsburgh, which sat many of its starters. Cleveland returned to the NFL in 1999, made the playoffs in 2002, and then, zilch. Until now.“It’s a moment I’ll never forget,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “But we’re not satisfied. We expected to be here.”The NFL's two longest playoff droughts have been snapped with the advancements of Tampa Bay and Cleveland, both 11-5. The Buccaneers, who downed Atlanta 44-27, already were in and secured the fifth seed in the NFC, setting up a trip to the sub-.500 NFC East winner, either Washington or the Giants. Tampa Bay's last trip to the post-season was 2007.The Jets now have the unenviable streak of going home early, beginning in 2011.Cleveland gets a rematch with the Steelers, who will have back their regulars in Pittsburgh next weekend. Regardless, this is an unfamiliar feeling in the Dawg Pound.“There are hundreds of thousands, not just here," defensive end Myles Garrett said of the Browns' fan support. "The 12,000 here, that was great, but there are so many Browns (fans) all over the world who were happy to see us get this win and finally get into the dance.”Green Bay (13-3) is the top seed in the NFC after beating Chicago 35-16, but the Bears (8-8) got in as the lowest conference seed when the Rams (10-6) defeated Arizona 18-7. Los Angeles is No. 6 in the NFC field and travels to Seattle (12-4), while the Bears go to New Orleans (12-4). The Cardinals (8-8) finished the season with two straight losses.Baltimore (11-5) took the top wild-card seed in the AFC with its 38-3 romp at Cincinnati. The Ravens will be at Tennessee (11-5), the winner of the AFC South thanks to a wild 41-38 victory at Houston in which Derrick Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.The Titans knew they owned a playoff berth after Miami (10-6) lost at Buffalo 56-26. Indianapolis (11-5) then ended the Dolphins’ chances when it took care of Jacksonville, 28-14.“It’s huge. ... It’s something we set out to do this year was to go win the division, and we were able to do that," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. "We’ll enjoy that, we’ll enjoy being able to play a home playoff game at home and have a big opportunity this week to go get another win.”Indy, coached by Frank Reich, heads to Buffalo for an intriguing matchup: In January 1992, Reich filled in as Buffalo's QB and led the Bills to the NFL’s biggest comeback victory, 41-38 in overtime against the Houston Oilers.“We’ve said this from Day 1 in training camp: We believe we have a team that is good enough to win it all and that has to start by getting in the playoffs,” Reich said. “Now that we’re here, that’s our belief. Playoff football is unique, so we feel like our running game is ascending at the right time for this time of year, for playoff football. And I believe our run defence will continue to shine, so I feel really good about where we are as a football team.”With the win, the Bills (13-3) clinched the AFC’s No. 2 playoff seed and matched a single-season record for victories, set in both 1990 and ’91, when they made the Super Bowl.Dallas is done after a 23-19 defeat at the Meadowlands, with the Giants in line to win the awful NFC East with a 6-10 mark. New York, which lost its first five and was once 1-7, needs Philadelphia to knock off Washington (6-9) on Sunday night. Otherwise, Washington advances.“I’ve been on teams where you let things just go downhill from there, when you start the season off the way that we did,” receiver Sterling Shepard said. “That’s the reason why I’m so proud of this team because we never had one guy hang their head and just throw in the towel.”Not making the post-season for the first time since 2008 is New England (7-9). Of course, the main reason for that Patriots streak of success and six Super Bowls, Tom Brady, is now quarterbacking the Bucs — and in the playoffs.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chargers spent Sunday reveling in the future of their young quarterback and pondering the fate of their head coach.The Chiefs spent it looking forward to the playoffs.In a game that was in many ways meaningless, Justin Herbert threw for 302 yards and accounted for four touchdowns against a team of mostly Kansas City backups, and Los Angeles rolled to a 38-21 victory at Arrowhead Stadium that should at least give its owners something to ponder ahead of their end-of-season meeting with coach Anthony Lynn.Reports surfaced earlier in the day that Lynn could be fired as soon as Monday. And while the Chargers (7-9) finished with four straight wins, and Herbert has emerged as their franchise quarterback, the fate of Lynn may have been sealed weeks ago when they were eliminated from playoff contention for the second consecutive year.“As of right now I'm still under contract. That's how I feel,” said Lynn, who is 33-31 in four seasons. “I think we've done a good job here, under the circumstances. Yeah, I'd like to be the head coach here. But right now I'm under contract.”Herbert made it clear Lynn has his support: “I believe in him,” he said. “I believe in this coaching staff. I believe in this team.”Mike Williams, Donald Parham Jr. and Austin Ekeler had touchdown catches for the Chargers, though Ekeler’s season ended with a concussion late in the first half. Herbert also sneaked in for a score and Los Angeles added a sack of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne for a safety as the game turned into a rout.The Chiefs, meanwhile, already had wrapped up the No. 1 seed and the AFC’s lone first-round bye, so coach Andy Reid chose rest over reps by sitting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Tyrann Mathieu and several of his best players.“This was a lot like a fourth preseason game where we asked these guys to play offence, defence and special teams and there weren't a lot of backups I was going to play,” Reid said, “so they really had to push through it.”Henne, making his first start since September 2014 with Jacksonville, threw for 218 yards with his first two TD passes in 2,303 days. Byron Pringle caught the first early in the game and Darwin Thompson grabbed the second late.In fact, Henne looked a bit like Mahomes — if you squinted really hard — much of the first half.The 35-year-old journeyman was 6 for 6 on the Chiefs' opening drive, which ended with a flick to Pringle in the back of the end zone. He was nearly as sharp on their second drive, when Pringle hauled in a batted pass and was tackled at the 1-yard line and Thompson promptly pounded the ball into the end zone.“Great to get back in the end zone,” Henne said, “and great to celebrate with the guys.”While Henne played the role of wily veteran, the first-year phenom Herbert more than matched him.The 22-year-old quarterback answered Henne's opening drive with a perfect one of his own, going 6 for 6 and capping it with Parham's 8-yard TD catch. Herbert's second drive fizzled but Chiefs returner Mecole Hardman fumbled away another punt, and Herbert capitalized with a touchdown pass to Ekeler a few minutes later.The safety and Herbert's TD sneak gave the Chargers a 24-14 halftime lead, and the No. 6 overall draft pick's 48-yard toss to Williams late in the third quarter gave him a rookie record six games with at least three touchdown passes.Earlier in the game, Herbert passed Carson Wentz's rookie record of 379 completions in a season. His four total TDs gave him 36 this season, passing Cam Newton's rookie record, and he became the youngest QB in NFL history to eclipse 30 touchdown passes. He finished with 4,336 yards passing, just 39 off Andrew Luck's rookie record.“He's the best rookie in the league. He proved that this season,” Williams said. “Didn't he break, like, every rookie record? So yeah, rookie of the year for sure.”SITTING IT OUTMahomes finished his third season as the starter with 4,740 yards, 38 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He was joined on the Chiefs inactive list by wide receivers Hill (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins (calf), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring) and right tackle Mike Remmers (back). Mathieu was a healthy scratch while linebacker Anthony Hitchens remained on the COVID-19 list.The Chargers were without Pro Bowl selections Allen (COVID-19) and Joey Bosa (concussion and shin). They also didn't have tight end Hunter Henry (COVID-19), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot), cornerback Casey Hayward (hamstring), left tackle Sam Tevi (knee) and safeties Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) and Jahleel Addae (calf).INJURIESChargers: Ekeler left after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill. Right guard Trai Turner left earlier in the half with a chest injury and safety Alohi Gilman in the fourth quarter with a possible concussion.Chiefs: Willie Gay hurt his ankle on their third defensive play, leaving the Chiefs with only two healthy linebackers. Backup cornerback DeAndre Baker as carted off with a left leg injury early in the second half.UP NEXTChargers: Ponder their coach's future and the NFL draft.Chiefs: Await their playoff opponent for the divisional round.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press