Davis Bertans with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Klay Thompson and Dillon Brooks traded words near the end of the Grizzlies' win over the Warriors. It also continued postgame.
A franchise record fell to Joel Embiid against the Indiana Pacers after a ninth-straight game scoring 30+ points for the Philadelphia 76ers.
With LeBron James watching and Anthony Davis struggling, Austin Reaves finishes with a career-high 35 points in the Lakers' 111-105 win over the Magic.
Giannis Antetokounmpo became the ninth player in NBA history to record a perfect triple-double with 22 points on 100 per cent shooting.
Ja Morant's eight-game NBA suspension is over, and the two-time All-Star has rejoined the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Morant would not play against the Mavericks because of a "Return to Competition Reconditioning.” “He is going to be part of practice (Tuesday), and obviously we’re hopeful for Wednesday so long as everything medically clears out,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said, adding the delay is part of the “ramp-up process.”
Julius Randle has a career-high 52 points in three quarters, the first 50-point game for a New York Knicks player since Carmelo Anthony set the franchise record with 62 nine years ago. Randle poured in a team-record 26 points in the third quarter, bringing the Knicks back into the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Davis plays Deloris Jordan in the upcoming Ben Affleck-directed film about the beginnings of Air Jordans.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2010 NBA draft class, one of the worst this century, though one led by perennial All-Star Paul George.
The Boston Celtics clinched a playoffs berth despite a tight loss to the Utah Jazz, where Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler shone.
Both teams could be missing key players when the Kings visit the Utah Jazz amid growing playoff excitement in Sacramento.
The Sacramento Kings are on the verge of clinching their first playoff berth since 2006.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — There are three games left in the regular season for Raptors 905, and every one of them matters. The G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, the 905 have to beat the College Park Skyhawks at Paramount Find Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont., and then close the season out with two road wins against the Greensboro Swarm. Raptors 905 will also need several of their conference rivals to drop at least two of their final three games of the season to get into the sixth and final
Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell had 29 points each and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-118 on Sunday, spoiling Dejounte Murray’s homecoming. Murray had 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his first game in San Antonio since being traded to Atlanta in the offseason.
Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a first basket of the game vs the Phoenix Suns, 03/19/2023
Lonzo Ball has not played in an NBA game since January 2022, and his latest surgery is likely to rule him out until late 2024.
Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and Walker Kessler had a game-saving block to help the Utah Jazz to a 118-117 comeback win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Grant Williams, who had 23 points and a career-high seven 3-pointers, was driving for a potential game-winner but ran into Kessler, who blocked his shot just before the final buzzer. “I figured he was going to shot fake so I stayed down and tried to time it as best as I could and I got a hand on it,” Kessler said about his rejection at the rim.
Washington Wizards (32-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (29-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference)Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Orlando in Eastern Conference action Tuesday.The Magic are 15-28 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 50.2 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 9.5.The Wizards have gone 19-25 against Eastern Conference opponents.
Kelly Olynyk (Utah Jazz) with an and one vs the Boston Celtics, 03/18/2023
Paul George scored 29 points and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points as the Clippers overcome Tyronn Lue's absence in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Ja Morant has not played since March 3 after he appeared to flash a gun during an Instagram live stream at a nightclub.