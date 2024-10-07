Davion Mitchell with the great assist!

The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
The Connecticut Sun forced a Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series with the Minnesota Lynx with a 92–82 win in Game 4.
The Orlando Pride, who have made the playoffs only once in club history, are now three games away from the first unbeaten season in NWSL history.
The 49ers led by 10 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on.
It's rare to see a 100-yard touchdown in the NFL. Two on the same day? That's unprecedented in league history.
A stunning recovery and some sheer muscle powered the Ravens' fifth touchdown of the day against Cincinnati.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
Did we just witness the craziest college football weekend ever? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recap an upset filled Week 6 that featured 4 top 10 teams lose. They start off with the two most shocking outcomes: Alabama falling to Vanderbilt and Tennessee stumbling against Arkansas.
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
The Dodgers' superstar will play in his first MLB playoff game on Saturday vs. the Padres.
It's time to check in on how the 2024 rookie class is stacking up for your fantasy football teams.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski takes a look back at some of his biggest regrets in 2024 drafts.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about all the action from the thrilling Game 3 showdown between the Mets and Brewers before giving a complete preview of all four ALDS and NLDS matchups.
The Brewers are one of MLB's most well-rounded teams, but they need a few more pieces to contend with the NL powerhouses.
Alonso, who hadn't hit a home run since Sept. 19, stunned the Brewers and kept the Mets' season alive with his 9th-inning heroics.
Angel City is being fined $200,000 and losing its president and GM for the rest of the year.
Clemson is on the upswing and has routed three straight opponents while the start of Florida State's season has been a disaster. Will things get ugly in Tallahassee on Saturday?