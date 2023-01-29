Davion Mitchell with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 01/28/2023
On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P
Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c
The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he hasn’t decided whether to continue playing next season. However he is adjusting to the possibility he could end his career somewhere other than Green Bay. The four-time MVP quarterback is still deciding whether he wants to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade. Rodgers also has noted the possibility the Packers might want to trade him and hand the quarterback job to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love. “Any time there’s a situation wher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl
Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th
TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd
Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor
TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free a
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left
