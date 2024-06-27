David Villar's solo home run (1)
David Villar hits a solo home run to center field as he goes back-to-back with Michael Conforto to give the Giants a 3-1 lead
David Villar hits a solo home run to center field as he goes back-to-back with Michael Conforto to give the Giants a 3-1 lead
Dalton Knecht, 23, was the oldest player selected in the draft when the Lakers picked him up at No. 17.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
The heat index was well over 100 degrees in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon when the official collapsed on the field.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
The deal comes with a 30-year lease and a target date in 2028 for the renovations to be complete.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
Defensive-oriented shot-blockers, inside scorers, excellent rebounders, hustle players and 3-point shooters — this list has it all.
Mbappé's penalty kick goal in the 56th minute gave France the lead.
The 16-year-old will have to wait to find out whether he becomes the youngest male ever to make the U.S. Olympic track and field team.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
Murphy is stepping down in 2025 after overseeing 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory since he took over in 2008.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
Atkinson's previous NBA head coaching job was with the Nets from 2016-20.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.