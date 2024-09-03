David Roddy finishes through contact

- Advertisement
Gerald McCoy & Kyle Van Noy discuss the Ravens-Chiefs matchup in Week 1, San Francisco's bumpy offseason & Gerald recounts his weekend fighting off wasps.
Week 1 and the NFL season have arrived and we are so ready for it. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal our fall pod calendar with three new weekly shows and co-hosts. While the rest of this week's pods will focus on Week 1, consider this pod our final full season preview of the year. Harmon and Behrens share their five boldest fantasy predictions for the 2024 season.
Boston College ran for 268 yards.
Williams, 2024 No. 1 overall pick, was voted as one of eight captains by his Bears teammates in his first NFL season.
College Football Week 1 continues as USC defeats LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of the game in Las Vegas. Both teams offered new QBs and shiny new defenses, but how will LSU fans handle yet another 0-1 start to the CFB season?
American Taylor Fritz has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, avenging a loss to Casper Ruud at the French Open.
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
Ricky Pearsall was shot during an alleged attempted robbery in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers were embarrassed by a far superior team Saturday. What's worse is the program seems stuck in the past with a coach who's unwilling to adapt.
Debuting new coordinators on offense and defense, No. 8 Penn State dominated West Virginia at Morgantown.
The codes would have taken fans to a donation page for the school's NIL fund.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be any exciting postseason races in the final month of the season, which players on waivers could make a difference and if Mark Cuban has considered making an offer for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday, moving closer to defending her title.
After an impressive first-round upset over Jelena Ostapenko, Naomi Osaka fell to Karolina Muchova in straight sets in the US Open second round.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows that team owner Jerry Jones loves to talk and dismissed his comments on contract negotiations as noise.
It's time to start prepping for your 2024-25 fantasy hockey drafts.
Dalton Del Don has 10 surprise candidates to score a Week 1 TD to help you earn bonus entries in our $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes.
Two big-name QBs headline this piece, but Charles McDonald has his eyes on a couple other critical figures for AFC and Super Bowl contenders.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.