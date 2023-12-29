David Roddy with the big dunk
David Roddy with the big dunk, 12/28/2023
The Masters champ had previously said LIV was "not a golf tournament."
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
Poulter and Horschel traded some online barbs about swing speeds and LIV money.
Nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson offers a short and simple response to what could signal the end of his two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos.
‘If you stepped in off the street and you had no idea who’s in the net, he looked like an NHL goalie — except with a little more gray in the beard.’
With their playoff hopes fading, the Denver Broncos will sit Russell Wilson for the final two games of the season, according to multiple reports.
Marc-Andre Fleury never dreamt of seeing his name alongside hockey's goaltending greats. He just wanted to play. And play Fleury did, both on and off the ice. The kid from Sorel, Que., known for his competitive fire and infectious personality, including the odd well-timed prank on a teammate, adored Patrick Roy growing up. "Oh yeah," Fleury said. "Big Montreal Canadiens fan." Decades later, Fleury is poised to pass the four-time Stanley Cup champion for No. 2 on the NHL's all-time wins list. He
Ethan Bear is back in the NHL following shoulder surgery after signing a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the long-expected deal with the defenseman Thursday, just over a week since Bear joined the Capitals for practice and they confirmed their intent to sign him. The contract is worth a pro-rated $4.125 million and carries a salary cap hit of $2.0625 million for the rest of this season and the 2024-25 season. “Being fully healthy now and
The Sun Bowl matching No. 15 Notre Dame and 21st-ranked Oregon State is more about who isn't playing than who is. The exodus of players left both coaches answering philosophical questions about the future of bowl games beyond Friday's meeting. “I think all postseason play is going to change now that you’re talking about a 12-team playoff,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said, referring to next year's expansion of the four-team College Football Playoff.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini knew there would be lots of eyes on him in Sweden. The presumptive top pick at the 2024 NHL draft hasn't blinked. Celebrini had a goal and four assists in a dominant performance from start to finish as Canada hammered Latvia 10-0 at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday. "Making this team, it was an honour, a childhood dream," said the 17-year-old from Vancouver. "I'm just trying to enjoy it and do whatever I can to help us win." Celebrini's fiv
It's happening now more than ever: Taylor Swift is being blamed for the offensive struggles of the Kansas City offense. She doesn't play quarterback.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz expect Rafa Nadal to be at his competitive best at the Australian Open next month despite a hip injury that wiped out the veteran Spaniard’s 2023 season.
As captain of the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi fulfilled his lifelong dream by leading his country to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022.
Friday will mark a decade since the German motor racing star suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a skiing accident.
DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon needed 21 stitches after suffering lacerations to his face and right hand while being bitten by a family dog on Christmas, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the incident, first reported by The Athletic, haven't been released. The Nuggets announced in a statement the 28-year-old “is in good condition" but will remain away from the
Ohio State sold less than two-thirds of its allotted tickets for the Cotton Bowl against Missouri on Friday.