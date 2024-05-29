David Peterson K's three
David Peterson strikes out three over his five innings of work in his start against the Dodgers
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ohtani tagged Braves ace Max Fried for a two-run shot in the first inning, then hit a solo shot in the eighth as the Dodgers prevailed in a battle of NL favorites.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
Why, exactly, does the NFLPA want to cut players' summer breaks short? Shelby Harris would like to know.
Shohei Ohtani has progressed in his throwing program as he recovers from elbow surgery. He's expected to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers next season.
The NFL season will be here before we know it.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Larson said during a rain delay that racing in the Indy 500 was the "priority."
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
Kim Van Gundy's obituary only said she died 'unexpectedly.'
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Rangers not playing so hot this season, super prospect James Wood getting closer to the bigs, the controversial ending in the White Sox-Orioles game and Bryce Harper’s prom-posal help.
Major League Baseball does not expect to implement an automated ball-strike system or "robot umpires" by the 2025 season, according to commissioner Rob Manfred.
Oneil Cruz is the first player in the Statcast era to have multiple 120 mph hits in a single game.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
We've finally discovered what will get Dodgers fans to show up early.
Yes, the Phillies have faced a soft schedule. There's still plenty of reason to think they're for real.
The news was announced as TNT's NBA rights hang in the balance.
If teams like St. Louis and Toronto decide to pull the plug on this season, some big names could become available on the trade market this summer.