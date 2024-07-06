David Peterson avoids trouble in 2nd
David Peterson strikes out Michael A. Taylor with the bases loaded, escaping a jam in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Coco Gauff advances to Wimbledon's fourth round for the third time, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal in straight sets.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
The expansion team sits at the bottom of the NWSL table with 11 losses, but earned a well-fought draw against Portland the day before the firings.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
Dan Devine and The Ringer’s Michael Pina talk about what they liked, and what they didn’t, coming out of the 2024 NBA Draft and recap some of the recent trades that have happened.
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
Cobb spent last season with the New York Jets.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.