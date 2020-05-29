David Nicholls: The writer's 'Sweet Sorrow' of a summer in lockdown

A decade after his multi-million selling book "One Day" made us weep, Bafta-winning, Man Booker Prize-nominated screenwriter and author David Nicholls talks to Eve Jackson about the impossibility of writing in lockdown, his newly translated into French first-love novel "Sweet Sorrow" and what it was like delving into the dark world of Edward St Aubyn's novels to write the TV series "Patrick Melrose" with Benedict Cumberbatch. The British writer also shares his must reads for lockdown.

