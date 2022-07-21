David Hogg Confronts Politicians During House Judiciary Committee Meeting

David Hogg, a gun control activist and survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, confronted politicians during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 20.

The committee was holding a meeting on legislation that would ban the sale, import, manufacture or transfer of some semi-automatic weapons.

This footage, filmed by Po Murray, shows Hogg standing up and yelling at the representatives, saying, “you are reiterating the points of mass shooters in their manifestos. The shooter at my high school, anti-semitic, anti-black and racist. The shooter in El Paso described it as an invasion…”. Hogg is then seen being escorted out of the room by a security officer.

In a video posted to Twitter after the meeting, Hogg said “before that video was recorded, there was a Republican who was repeatedly saying there was a ‘Mexican invasion’, a ‘hispanic invasion’… reality is, these mass shooters are reiterating talking points that sure as hell sound a lot like what these Republicans are saying.”

“if you’re saying something that mass shooters are also agreeing with, maybe you shouldn’t be saying that same thing at the same time.” He continued: “The shooter at my high school was not on opioids, the shooter at my high school was not mentally ill, the shooter at my high school was not an undocumented or illegal immigrant… Stop saying these talking points that these mass shooters are using”. Credit: Po Murray via Storyful