David Fry's solo home run (11)
David Fry gives the Guardians a 2-1 lead with a solo home run to left-center field in the top of the 6th inning
David Fry gives the Guardians a 2-1 lead with a solo home run to left-center field in the top of the 6th inning
Jonathan Taylor's helmet looked a bit odd during his first preseason game.
It's the first time in Summer Games history there's been a tie for most golds.
The USA's dominant women's basketball dynasty survived a bit of a scare, but the gold medal is theirs once again.
Italy swept to its first Olympic gold in women's volleyball without losing a set in the elimination rounds.
The NFL’s new kickoff rules are still confusing to just about everyone, including the officials.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by James Edwards III from The Athletic to recap Team USA beating France to win their 5th straight gold medal for men’s basketball before talking about the future of the team.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
Naeher was the primary reason the USWNT accomplished something that no women’s soccer team ever had: It survived 330 minutes of knockout Olympic soccer without conceding a single goal.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
Benjamin finally has his first individual Olympic gold medal.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Should Trey McBride be the fantasy football TE1 in drafts this season? Here's Dalton Del Don on that and more.