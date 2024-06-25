David Fry's RBI double

- Advertisement
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
This is Quinn's second shot at being an NFL head coach, and he's learned plenty of lessons from his previous stops, which he hopes pave the way to returning winning days to Washington.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell, and David Poile will also be inducted.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
Mbappé's penalty kick goal in the 56th minute gave France the lead.
Defensive-oriented shot-blockers, inside scorers, excellent rebounders, hustle players and 3-point shooters — this list has it all.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Astros lurking in the shadows against their opponents, Paul Skenes’ continued brilliance on the mound and Steven Kwan possibly being another big bat for the Guardians.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
The 16-year-old will have to wait to find out whether he becomes the youngest male ever to make the U.S. Olympic track and field team.
Three years after her radiant smile and unparalleled speed made her one of the faces of the Tokyo Olympics, Mu crossed the Hayward Field finish line in tears on Monday night.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Murphy is stepping down in 2025 after overseeing 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory since he took over in 2008.
Scottie Barnes is officially the future of the Toronto Raptors after an All-Star season in 2023-24.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.