David Flores back in jail on domestic abuse charges

The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral
Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con
Alphonso Davies may miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This
Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.
This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their
A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso
Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i
Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D
Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol
The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle
Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the