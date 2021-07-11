David Fletcher's solo home run
David Fletcher puts the Angels on the board and ties the game at 1 in the 3rd inning with a solo home run to left-center field
Unruly fans caused some scary scenes outside Wembley.
Novak Djokovic is one of the best to ever play tennis, and now he's got the numbers to prove it.
That's one way to end a trilogy.
Police say they found a large stash of weapons and ammo in an 8th floor room.
Mosley arrives in Orlando with a strong reputation for player development.
Watson said he's vaccinated but is unable to play because he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The former president had ringside seats at UFC 264.
Not the best start for Kevin Durant and co.
Lionel Messi was 0-for-9 at major tournaments, often by no fault of his own. At the 10th attempt, Argentina finally toppled Brazil and won the 2021 Copa America.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
The man walked in to the Spice Girls.
BOSTON (AP) — Ronald Torreyes hit a three-run homer, Philadelphia used six pitchers after losing its scheduled starter to COVID-19, and the Phillies hung on to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Sunday. The Phillies took the last two of the three-game series at Boston and enter the All-Star break at 44-44 — Philadelphia’s first time at .500 since being 34-34 in late June. Torreyes had three of Philadelphia’s six hits and J.T. Realmuto had an RBI single in the third. Philadelphia had to scratch start
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Robbie Ray took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Tampa Bay 3-1 Sunday, ending the Rays' six-game winning streak. The left-hander’s bid ended with one out when Yandy Díaz was awarded a double after a fan reached over the left-field fence and tried to catch his drive. If the ball had not been interfered with, it would have struck the wall and not been catchable by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. “I felt good on the mound, I felt really
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ The European Championship final is going to extra time with Italy and England level at 1-1. Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci equalized in the 67th minute with a tap-in. He celebrated in front of the Italian fans by standing on top of the advertising hoardings with both his arms raised and fists clenched. England had been leading 1-0 for most of the match after Luke Shaw scored in the second minute. The teams will play 30 minutes of extra time. It
MIAMI (AP) — Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start a game, pitching Miami past the Atlanta Braves 7-4 Sunday. A day after the Braves lost star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury, their hitters had no answers for López’s early dominance. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also al
SEATTLE (AP) — All-Star pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of the Seattle Mariners was placed on the injured list on Sunday. However, it's possible that he could still participate in the upcoming All-Star Game festivities in Denver. Manager Scott Servais said he couldn’t comment on Kikuchi’s status “for a number of different reasons,” but that he was “not that concerned with where’s he’s at.” “I still think he’s planning on heading over to the All-Star Game,” Servais said. No other details were available abo
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record with nine strikeouts to start Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. And then he struck out Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also each swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia struck out looking, Kevan Smith struck out swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes to end the
McGregor's sad post-fight diatribe sounded more like a guy begging to stay relevant than the guy who took the MMA world by storm. Will the Conor of old ever re-emerge after his latest stunning defeat?
Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club. Mosley replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando by mutual agreement after three seasons and two playoff appearances. He becomes the 14th coach in Magic history — 15th if including Billy Donovan, who was hired by the Magic but never coached a game, instead returning to his job at the time with the Florida Gators. The 42-year
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle left Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning with a left forearm contusion. The team said X-rays were negative. Mountcastle was hit by a Dylan Cease pitch in the first inning. After head athletic trainer Brian Ebel examined him for several minutes, Mountcastle remained in the game to run. However, Pat Valaika replaced him at first to begin the following inning. Mountcastle is hitting .255 with 14 homers an