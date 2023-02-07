David Carrick should not have been a police officer, says Met commissioner
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said "we in policing have failed' after Pc David Carrick was given 36 life sentences with a minimum term of 32 years.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said "we in policing have failed' after Pc David Carrick was given 36 life sentences with a minimum term of 32 years.
’The Last of Us’ fans are offering new context to the fact that the Oscar-winning actor has never publicly dated a woman over 25
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught having a tense conversation during the 2023 Grammys and everyone's speculating on what was said.
Kim Jong Un returned from one of his longest-ever breaks from public view to attend a military meeting on Monday.
Ukraine claims the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war for Russian troops, as Moscow hurls tens of thousands of freshly mobilised soldiers and mercenaries into relentless winter assaults in the east.
Adrian and Brooke Gilley were wearing disguises when police found them in a Winn Dixie grocery store in northern Florida with their fugitive mother
Ellie Beardsmore was worried if she'd 'be able to fully love myself or be intimate with someone again', but says the stoma bag ended up giving her more 'freedom' in life.
Emily Ratajkowski just shared some photos from the Morelli Brothers of her totally nude, sculpted body on Instagram. Emily loves to cook her own food at home.
The reality star showed off her curves in a barely-there swimsuit covered in sparkly studs
It seems another Oscar winner will be replacing him
Handler fires back at the conspiracy theorist lawmaker's odd new complaint.
TwitterA high-profile Russian propagandist and hired gun was shot in the head at close range in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The mercenary, Igor Mangushev, was injured at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, and transported to a hospital. “He is still alive, but with such an injury, the prospects are not very good,” a Ukrainian journalist wrote on Telegram.The incident occurred early Saturday, according to the journalist, Denys Kazanskyi. Ru
Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.
A family of three was found shot dead in their Pennsylvania backyard last week. Police are describing it as a suicide pact, citing handwritten notes.
Igor Mangushev, who was filmed last year brandishing the purported skull of a slain Ukrainian soldier, was shot in the head at close range over the weekend.
REUTERSIt’s pretty safe to say the living members of Pink Floyd will never reunite. The decades-long feud between Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the iconic rock band’s dueling leaders, took a deeply personal turn on Monday morning when the latter’s wife, acclaimed novelist Polly Samson, took a very public swing at Waters. “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-en
The Fox News host is livid over the number of Black women being appointed to the overwhelmingly white and male federal judiciary.
'Star Wars' actor and '1923' cast member Harrison Ford met wife Calista Flockhart in 2002. Harrison and Calista got married in 2010. Read about their marriage and family.
The former GOP House speaker "has no idea what he's talking about," Lieu said.
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
"Adele, meet The Rock. The Rock meet Adele. First time ever." This happened at the Grammys on Sunday, thanks to Trevor Noah.