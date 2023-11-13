David Cameron Is Appointed U.K. Foreign Secretary in Government Shake-Up

Reuters
Nearly three dozen Brazilians who had been trapped inside Gaza for weeks, and whose predicament had driven a diplomatic wedge between Brasilia and Israel, crossed the border into Egypt on Sunday, the foreign ministry said. "The group of 32 Brazilians and families are already in Egyptian territory, where they were received by a team from the Brazilian embassy in Cairo, which is responsible for the final step of the repatriation operation," the foreign ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The Brazilians are due back in Brazil late on Monday evening, the ministry said, and are expected to meet with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.