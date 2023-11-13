David Cameron Is Appointed U.K. Foreign Secretary in Government Shake-Up

ABC News

The House is set to vote Tuesday on a plan newly-elected Speaker Mike Johnson has pitched to avert a looming government shutdown -- yet enough of his Republican hard-liners have now said they'll oppose the funding measure that he'll have to rely on Democratic votes to pass it. Johnson told his GOP conference over the weekend that he is moving forward with a two-step government plan that he has described as a "laddered CR" or continuing resolution that would keep the government funded at 2023 levels. Now it looks as if Johnson will have to look across the aisle to pass his plan since six Republicans have publicly said they won't vote for it.