David Cameron admits his return is 'unusual'

STORY: "I know it’s not usual for a prime minister to come back in this way but I believe in public service," he said on the day of his appointment to the office.

"I hope that 6 years as prime minister, 11 years leading the Conservative party gives me some useful experience and contacts and relationships and knowledge that I can help the prime minister to make sure we build our alliances, we build partnerships with our friends, we deter our enemies and we keep our country strong," he added.

Cameron also reaffirmed his loyalty to current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after previously being dismissive of his leadership.

"I want to support him (Sunak). I’m a member of the team and I accept the cabinet collective responsibility that comes with that," he said.

Cameron left Downing Street in 2016 after his big gamble to hold a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union backfired and brought his six-year term as prime minister to an end.