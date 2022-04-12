Davey: Partygate fines show ‘shocking scale of criminality’ in Number 10
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey says the findings of the Metropolitan Police “show the shocking scale of criminality” in 10 Downing Street. London’s police service has now made more than 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices in relation to partygate. Sir Ed said that if Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn’t resign, “it’s up to Conservative MPs to sack him, otherwise, they’re culpable too”. It has since been revealed that Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are among those set to receive fines.