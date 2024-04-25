Daulton Varsho makes a diving grab
Daulton Varsho sprints and dives for the catch in the bottom of the 7th inning vs. Royals
Shohei Ohtani sent fans in Washington home happy with a homer that was both the hardest-hit of his career and the hardest-hit ball in MLB this season.
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is expected to look at the Monday incident involving Aaron Boone, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and a fan sitting behind the Yankees dugout, a source told the New York Daily News. The source, granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, said that it is standard for the league to review “all ejections and unusual on-field circumstances.” They added ...
Today is the first full day of what was my favorite Jewish celebratory holiday as a kid: Passover, which commemorates the Jews escaping bondage in ancient Egypt.
It's been a rough start to 2024 for several MLB stars. Could the baseball be playing a role? What's the best way to overcome so many pitcher injuries?
After four hours and a close call with a tug boat, two Manasquan, New Jersey-based fishermen landed a 718-pound giant bluefin tuna.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. delivered the go-ahead double in the fifth inning for Kansas City after a costly error by Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the Royals' bullpen shut down Toronto the rest of the way in a 3-2 victory Tuesday night. Chris Stratton (2-1) minimized the damage when he inherited a bases-loaded jam from Michael Wacha in the fifth. He also took care of the sixth before John Schreiber handled the seventh and James McArthur breezed through the eight
If you have the opportunity to play catch with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, it’s best to stay humble as this former esports star learned.
The PGA Tour is distributing equity to its players, past and present, who have helped build the Tour and remained in its ranks.
TORONTO — William Nylander seems to be getting closer. The Maple Leafs winger also still isn't quite ready join the playoff fray. Nylander missed a third straight game to open Toronto's first-round series with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old took part in line rushes alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg at Wednesday's morning skate after missing the first two contests of the Original Six matchup, but stayed ou
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Bichette had a bases-clearing triple, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night. The Jays have won seven of their past nine games. The Royals lost their third straight at home after winning their previous nine at Kauffman Stadium. Yusei Kikuchi (2-1) was efficient early, allowing one baserunner on 48 pitches in the first five innings. “(Kikuchi) was lights out early, he just ran into trouble in the sixt
Former world number one Rafael Nadal conceded on Wednesday his farewell tour was not proceeding to plan but his wish to compete one last time at cherished tournaments such as the French Open where he has claimed 14 titles was pushing him through the pain barrier. The Spaniard will continue his comeback from injury at the Madrid Masters on Thursday where he is scheduled to play the American 16-year-old Darwin Blanch who has been given an invitation to play in the main draw at one of the most pres
The Houston Texans unveiled a bold shift in their look on Tuesday with new uniforms, with their alternate and Color Rush looks getting big changes.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Four quarterbacks could potentially go in the top 10.
The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson reveals his official ballot for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year and the rest of the 2023-24 NBA awards.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In the moment, The Save kept the game tied. By night's end, it became a game-saver since Florida went on to prevail in overtime. And the way Panthers coach Paul Maurice sees it, the impact from Sergei Bobrovsky's moment on Tuesday night will only continue — with a reach beyond these NHL playoffs and this series between Florida and the Tampa Bay Lightning. It won a game. It may grow the game, too. “There'll be a number of kids in the driveway this weekend and they'll
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Stetson Bennett has rejoined the Los Angeles Rams for the start of their offseason program after missing his entire rookie season for undisclosed reasons. Bennett is attending team meetings and lifting weights with his teammates at the Rams' training complex, coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday. The team hasn't yet started its on-field workouts. “He looks good,” McVay said of Bennett. “He's had a good look in his eyes. He's been attentive in the meetings.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice before his turnover that led to the go-ahead 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo in the New York Knicks' victory over the 76ers in Game 2, the NBA determined Tuesday. In its Last 2 Minutes report, the league also said that 76ers coach Nick Nurse twice attempted to call timeouts that were “neither recognized nor granted by the officials” during the possession. The furious 76ers planned to file a grievance regarding the officiating after falli
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Bush has his Heisman back. The Heisman Trust reinstated the former Southern California tailback as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner on Wednesday, citing fundamental changes in the structure of college athletics during the 14 years since Bush forfeited the trophy and the honor. Bush gave up his Heisman following an NCAA investigation that found he received what were impermissible benefits during his time with the Trojans. College football players are now allowed to profit
NEW YORK (AP) — A fired minor league umpire sued Major League Baseball on Wednesday, claiming he was sexually harassed by a female umpire and discriminated against because he is male and bisexual. Brandon Cooper, an umpire who worked in the minor league Arizona Complex League last year, filed the suit in federal court in Manhattan against MLB and PDL Blue Inc., an affiliated entity. “Historically the MLB has had a homogenous roster of umpires working in both the minor and major leagues,” the sui