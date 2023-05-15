Daughter Makes Surprise Visit to Michigan for Mother's Day

A daughter made a surprise visit home to Okemos, Michigan, for Mother’s Day on May 14, video shows.

“I spent all day yesterday on a plane telling my mom I was cleaning my house (should have been her first clue) to surprise her for Mother’s Day,” Sade Sellers said, who’s a screenwriter based in California, according to her website.

Footage by Sade Sellers shows her mother answering the door, while Sade yells out ‘surprise’, much to her mother’s shock. Credit: Sade Sellers via Storyful