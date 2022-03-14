Daughter Films Dad's Wholesome Reaction to Tom Brady's NFL Return

A Tom Brady fan was absolutely delighted after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced he was returning from his short lived NFL retirement on Sunday, March 13.

Jim Holland’s daughter captured the moment her father discovered that seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he would be rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming NFL season.

Holland posted his reaction to his Facebook account, saying the moment was one of the biggest in his life.

“There are those moments in life that you hope are captured on video,” he wrote.

“My marriage, the birth of my two children, and Tom Brady coming out of retirement, I share with you me sharing the good news with my family!”

Brady announced he was retiring from the game in February. Credit: James Holland via Storyful