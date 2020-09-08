Daughter of Belarusian News Editor Detained in Raid on Home
An editor with Belarus’s independent news organization Tut.by said her home was raided on Tuesday, September 8, with her daughter detained in relation to her alleged participation in the ongoing anti-government protests.
Galina Ulasik said the raid targeted her daughter only. “The questions were only about my daughter,” said Ulasik. She told reporters that a number of pieces of equipment, including a laptop, were taken by investigators.
A number of reporters responded to the scene after the news broke of the raid. Video footage shows masked individuals leaving the apartment with a number of items, before departing in a car.
Videos also showed a lawyer attempting to gain access to the apartment during the raid. Credit: Tut.by via Storyful